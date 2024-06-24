Over 200 Participants from Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe benefit from BADEA-UNITAR Programme on Climate-Resilient Livelihoods

The programme offered incremental learning journeys from abstracts to applied phases of livelihood and SME development. In the second phase, participants received guidance from experienced coaches and successful entrepreneurs to help them through practical and rigorous exercises in business initiation, risk mitigation and start-up activities.

To deliver this initiative, UNITAR collaborated with the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) in Tanzania and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises in Zimbabwe.

One of the key components of the programme was the engagement of ecosystem partners. Government agencies, microfinance banks, incubators and accelerators, and civil society organizations provided advice and mentorship to participants on topics like compliance, market linkages and financing.

While the training phase of the programme has ended, UNITAR and BADEA are continuing their support through virtual coaching and connecting participants to financial institutions and ecosystem enablers who could provide seed funding for new enterprises and the expansion of small businesses.