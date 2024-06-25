Morae Joins the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program
Partnership to Help Law Firms and Corporate Legal Departments Accelerate their Delivery of Measurable Value and Results to the Business
Driving measurable value and business outcomes are top priorities for today’s leadership at both legal departments and law firms.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help law firms and corporate legal departments accelerate their delivery of measurable value and results to the business. The partnership enables Morae to utilize its industry expertise and deep implementation knowledge to help clients achieve digital transformation through the Now Platform.
— Robin Snasdell, Senior Managing Director at Morae
ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical in supporting the $275 billion forecasted market opportunity through 2026 for the Now Platform. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.
Morae has a proven track record of helping law firms and legal departments embrace change through automating processes, leveraging data insights for accelerated decision making, and by tapping into the latest technologies, including Generative AI. Morae builds customized technology-enabled solutions that deliver on the outcomes our clients care about most.
“Driving measurable value and business outcomes are top priorities for today’s leadership at both legal departments and law firms,” said Robin Snasdell, Senior Managing Director at Morae. “Morae is uniquely positioned to help. Our capability to implement ServiceNow’s Legal Service Delivery Platform provides an excellent option for eliminating silos and manual steps, reducing risk, and improving productivity to help our clients modernize and achieve their business objectives.”
“As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Morae’s expertise in helping clients adopt and effectively utilize technologies within the legal process is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets,” said Michael Khoury, senior director partner programs, ServiceNow. “We are thrilled to partner with Morae to deliver a seamless experience to solve some of our customers’ biggest digital transformation challenges.”
Consulting and Implementation partners leverage industry or domain expertise to guide customers on how to introduce and utilize ServiceNow solutions to help their businesses grow and succeed. Partners use ServiceNow resources to influence deals, track technology deployments, and drive adoption of new solutions.
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more at www.moraeglobal.com.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
This press release contains “forward looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies relating to the market opportunity and growth of the Now Platform. Forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward looking statements we make. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward looking statements include, among other things, any changes to the partner program and unexpected delays, difficulties and expenses in achieving market growth and/or opportunity. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
