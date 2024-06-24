New classrooms for elementary students coming to Comox Valley

CANADA, June 24 - More classrooms will soon be coming to Cumberland Community school because of new funding from the Province.

“Our government is focused on building new and expanded schools, as we welcome new students in communities that are quickly growing,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As B.C.’s population continues to grow, we’re taking action to invest in services that families need.”

Cumberland Community school will receive a 16-classroom addition, which will add 345 new seats to the school and replace the annex building and portables on site. The addition will also include a neighbourhood learning centre, which will have a commercial kitchen for student and community programing. The expansion is expected to be complete in 2027.

“I am thrilled our government is expanding Cumberland Community school to allow staff and teachers to continue to provide students a safe place to learn and grow,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “Cumberland is growing rapidly, and these safe and modern classrooms will benefit students, their families and the greater community for years to come.”

The new addition is the result of a provincial investment of more than $31 million and the Comox Valley School District contributing $200,000. Over the past six years, the Province has invested more than $85 million in new, expanded and upgraded schools in the Comox Valley School District.

“This expansion is a significant milestone for the community and for our district to meet the rapid enrolment growth we are seeing in Cumberland,” said Michelle Waite, chair, Comox Valley Schools. “With these new seismically safe classrooms, students will be learning in modern and well-equipped environments reflecting our commitment to providing the best possible education for students.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in more than 25,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for schools.

Learn More:

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects