COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES APPOINTS THREE LOCAL LEADERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Marti M. LaTour of Gulf Stream, Kevin Powers of Stuart, and Kenneth West II of West Palm Beach Begin Three-Year Terms Officially on July 1, 2024
Marti, Kevin and Ken are wonderful advocates for their respective communities and each uniquely brings a wealth of experiences in business and philanthropy that will strengthen our work.”WEST PALM BEACH , FL, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced the appointment of Marti M. LaTour, Kevin Powers, and Kenneth West II to its Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to welcome three fantastic additions to our Board of Directors,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Marti, Kevin and Ken are wonderful advocates for their respective communities and each uniquely brings a wealth of experiences in business and philanthropy that will strengthen our work at the Community Foundation now and into the future.”
Marti M. LaTour of Gulf Stream is Director of Marketing for The A.I.D. Group, a wealth management firm, as well as a Limited Partner of BELLE Capital, LP, a women’s angel fund that invests in women-owned or run start-up companies. LaTour is a former Vice President Wealth Advisor at BMO Private Bank and Bernstein Global Wealth Management. She began her career at Pepsi-Cola General Bottlers and worked her way up to Vice President of the Florida Division of PepsiAmericas. LaTour received a Bachelor of Arts in business and marketing and an MBA from Lewis University. She is currently on the boards of the Palm Beach County Food Bank (current chair), Economic Council of Palm Beach County, Florida Atlantic University’s Tech Runway, Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts, LIFE Foundation, Palm Beach Round Table, and the Investment Committee for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. She previously served as a member of the Criminal Justice Commission of Palm Beach County, the Kravis Center Corporate Partner’s Executive Committee and Friends of the Kravis Center, Advisory Board for Cystic Fibrosis, and board member of YWCA, Florida Atlantic University’s College of Arts and Letters, Angel Forum of Florida, and Keep Florida Beautiful.
Kevin Powers of Stuart is a Partner and Principal Broker at Indiantown Realty Corporation. Before founding the full-service real estate firm in 2005, Powers spent many years in the citrus industry serving in capacities that included global sales and marketing, citrus importation, and consulting. He also owned and operated his own grove and packing operation. Powers attended Florida State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Economics. He is a past Governing Board Member/Vice Chairman of the South Florida Water Management District serving at the appointment of two Florida Governors, Founding Board Member of Indiantown High School, President of Martin County Taxpayers Association, and Founding Member of Indiantown Independence Group.
Kenneth West II of West Palm Beach is President and CEO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital, located in Atlantis, Florida. For the last 15 years, he has held various HCA Healthcare leadership positions in hospitals in Virginia, Florida and California. Within HCA Healthcare, West currently serves on the Black Senior Leaders Council and Leadership Institute Advisory Board. He also serves on the Georgetown University School of Health Board of Strategic Advisors, Health Systems Administration Advisory Board, and Louisiana State University College of Agriculture Alumni Board. West earned a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences from Louisiana State University and a Master’s Degree in Health Systems Administration from Georgetown University. He completed his post-graduate training in Operations Integration at Johns Hopkins Health System. West is a board-certified healthcare executive and a fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives.
“We are thrilled that Marti, Kevin, and Ken have joined our Board of Directors and will help our organization thrive and continue to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Each is uniquely qualified to be on our Board, bringing their individual professional perspectives and experiences, as well as dynamic enthusiasm, and I look forward to working with all three of these accomplished leaders.”
As of July 1, 2024, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Board of Directors includes: Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair; Julie Fisher Cummings; Dennis “Denny” S. Hudson III; The Honorable Sheree Davis Cunningham (Ret.); Danita R. DeHaney; Michael J. Bracci; Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker; Susan P. Brockway; Timothy D. Burke; James “Chip” DiPaula, Jr.; William E. Donnell; Earnie Ellison, Jr.; Phyllis M. Gillespie; Tammy Jackson-Moore; Joanne Julien, MD; Marti LaTour; Gabrielle Raymond McGee; David Mérot; Elizabeth R. Neuhoff; Kevin Powers; Pamela M. Rauch; Laurie S. Silvers, Esq.; and Kenneth West II.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
