COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES PREPARES FOR HURRICANE SEASON WITH DISASTER RELIEF FUND
Local Nonprofit Partners to Benefit from Proactive Fundraising Efforts
When it comes to disasters, our ability to be agile with immediate recovery funds is key”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced that it is taking immediate action to address the NOAA National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s warning of “above-normal hurricane activity” in the Atlantic basin this year. NOAA is predicting this year’s season has an 85% chance of storms above normal levels.
— Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO, Community Foundation
Through the Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, the nonprofit organization is raising money now for local communities that are most likely to be affected by the flooding, wind and other impacts of these potentially devastating and frequent storms. Emergency preparedness and response is a core grantmaking focus for the organization.
The Community Foundation has experience supporting relief and recovery efforts for all kinds of crises. Since establishing its Disaster Relief Fund in 2009 in the wake of the housing crisis and recession, the organization has distributed over $6.1 million in relief grants to nonprofit partners to address the effects of weather-related, economic, and health crises.
“When it comes to disasters, our ability to be agile with immediate recovery funds is key,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. “We take our historic leadership role around emergency relief to heart because we become a lifeline to the nonprofit partners on the ground during a crisis. Investing in our Disaster Relief Fund today helps us stand ready to help our neighbors in need in the stormy months ahead. With our donors, we are here to help people rebuild their lives in the short- and long-term.”
To support the Disaster Relief fund at Community Foundation, visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/funds/disaster-relief-fund/.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
