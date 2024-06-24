Online Volunteers compile data for digital governance

The United Nations E-Government Survey is a development tool that examines countries’ strengths, challenges and opportunities, and informs policies and strategies.

From June to September 2023, each Online Volunteer collected data through online assessments of national and city-level public sector portals, including associated official websites of 193 United Nations Member States.

One of the Online Volunteers, Belenky Lorena shares, “I’ve been a volunteer researcher for the UN E-Government Survey since 2017. UN DESA has always provided the necessary tools and resources, as well as valuable feedback and effective communication channels with coordinators and other volunteers to ensure the accuracy and consistency of the results.”

The 13th edition of the Survey to be published in 2024 is the United Nations’ assessment of the digital government landscape across all 193 Member States. While it provides a comprehensive benchmark for governments to evaluate their digital progress and identify areas for improvement, it also highlights the importance of technology for sustainable development.

Another Online Volunteer, Won Fy Lee adds, “I am a researcher at the Center for Research on Education Outcomes at Stanford University. When I came across the opportunity to contribute to the United Nations E-Government, it aligned with my interests in exploring how digital platforms can enhance government services for its citizens.”

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Survey was assessing government portals in their respective national languages. However, this also posed significant challenges. UN DESA notes how challenges were overcome and solutions proposed.

Finding volunteers who speak languages from small populations is difficult, but we were fortunate to have the assistance of United Nations Volunteers' staff. They often extended posting deadlines, identified suitable candidates from their database of previous volunteers and were even willing to contact them directly to urge them to apply to our postings." Enkel Daljani, staff at UN DESA who assigned Online Volunteers for the survey.

As Li Junhua, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs notes, "The Survey highlights the increasing contributions of digital transformation and digital government to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Survey is the only report in the world that assesses the development and application of e-government across all United Nations Member States, calling attention to digital innovation for the greater good.

Leaving no one behind means that governments have to ensure the effective delivery of essential public services during a period of growing isolation, uncertainty, and vulnerability. The Survey shows how governments are harnessing digital technologies to address that need.” Li Junhua, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

As we reflect on the UN E-Government Survey in 2024, one thing becomes abundantly clear — the power of collective action and technology for a sustainable future for everyone, everywhere.

To find out more about the UN eGovernment Survey, please click here — To find out more about the UN eGovernment Knowledgebase, please click here.

In 2023, more than 14,000 requests were made for Online Volunteers by UN entities, governments and civil society organizations worldwide. For more information on Online Volunteers, please click here.

Online Volunteers supported the development of the 2024 United Nations E-Government Survey conducted by UN DESA. @ UN DESA, 2024.