PD the Pug Returns in Highly Anticipated Book Four: A Star is Born! PD the Pug on the Silver Screen
Book Four in the PD the Pug series is another laugh-out-loud PD adventure!
PD hits it out of the dog park!”WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last time readers saw PD the Pug in Book Three, Working like... a Dog: PD the Pug in Corporate America, PD— after botching one job after the next in true PD shenanigan style—decides maybe Mommy paying for all his toys and treats isn’t so terrible; maybe he doesn’t need to earn his way! So he gives up his dreams of a career in corporate America...which leaves him free to set sail on a new endeavor: Stardom! In the recently released Book Four, A Star is Born! PD the Pug on the Silver Screen, our protagonist is cast as an extra in a Chewy Productions Film. Despite his small role as an extra, PD believes that he is the star of the show and yearns for fame, fortune and, one day, that coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This light hearted book also touches on more philosophical questions such as important lessons about the difference between worldly adulation and real love, and about fame versus contentment.
With beautiful illustrations from Maria Vyasene, readers get to see the adorable and goofy PD throughout his acting journey. PD the Pug’s adventures in the movie industry are an entertaining and hilarious romp that dog enthusiasts and readers of all ages are sure to enjoy.
Excerpt from the book:
“So tomorrow is it: my introduction to film fame and fortune. Soon, I will be sought after for endorsement deals from dog food companies, dog toy manufacturers, PetSmart, PetCo, Loyal Companion—even the crème de la crème, Arlington’s own Woof Gang Dog Bakery, home of my beloved frosted dog cookies.
Stardom . . . mine! And then that call from the Hollywood Chamber to attend the unveiling of my Star.”
A Star is Born! PD the Pug on the Silver Screen is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0dKZ2EZ3
