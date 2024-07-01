Clem Palmer to Lead Business Development for iLamp Texas, Driving Smart City Innovation

iLamp Smart Streetlight

iLamp Texas is proud to announce the appointment of Clem Palmer as the new Head of Business Development

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLamp Texas is proud to announce the appointment of Clem Palmer as the new Head of Business Development. With a career spanning over three decades in environmental sustainability and corporate recycling, Palmer's expertise and visionary leadership are set to propel iLamp Texas to the forefront of smart city innovation.

Clem Palmer began his pioneering work in tire recycling in 1993 and has since held various influential roles, including President of the Houston Corporate Recycling Council and board member of the Texas Corporate Recycling Council. Throughout his career, Palmer has been instrumental in raising over $25 million for sustainability initiatives, organizing significant events for major corporations, and promoting recycling efforts across Texas.

iLamp Texas is revolutionizing urban infrastructure with its state of the art smart streetlights, designed to be self-sufficient hubs of clean energy and technological integration. Unlike traditional streetlights, each iLamp unit hosts a variety of technologies through its unique hardware and software app stores. This design transforms every streetlight pole into a valuable piece of real estate, capable of generating revenue and providing essential urban services such as adaptive lighting, traffic and weather monitoring, and high-speed communication through integrated 5G WiFi and 4G LTE capabilities.

As Head of Business Development, Clem Palmer will lead the initiative to identify and collaborate with local operators across Texas. iLamp Texas offers a comprehensive sublicensing model, empowering local business owners to manage production, distribution, and operations within their designated territories. This approach not only benefits the local community through innovative products and job creation but also ensures that a significant portion of the revenue remains within the local economy, fostering sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to have Clem Palmer join our team," said Del Bergen, CEO of iLamp Texas. "His extensive experience in environmental sustainability and his proven track record in business development make him the perfect fit to drive our mission of transforming Texan cities into smarter, more sustainable communities."

iLamp Texas invites interested parties to explore this unique business opportunity. Potential operators will receive extensive guidance and support to tailor their business approach to suit local needs and opportunities. With territories available across Texas, including major urban centers and thriving suburban locales, there has never been a better time to enter the smart streetlamp market.

For more information and to schedule a consultation, please visit iLampTexas.com.