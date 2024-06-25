Uptiv Health Receives Gold Award for Disease Management/Population Health Management at 2024 Digital Health Awards
The integrated tech-driven infusion and chronic care platform continues to receive accolades for their innovative approach.
These recognitions validate our efforts in advancing whole-person care through innovative digital health solutions and inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare.”TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uptiv Health, a leader in integrated infusion and chronic care management, is proud to announce recent accolades as the Gold Award winner in the Disease Management/Population Health Management and Bronze winner in the Mobile Digital Health Resources of the Connected Digital Health classification at the prestigious 2024 Digital Health Awards Spring Edition.
— Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health
The Health Information Resource Center announced the winners in the Spring
2024 Digital Health Awards® which honors the world’s best digital health resources. A panel of 65 experts in digital health media served as judges and selected gold, silver, bronze, and merit winners from nearly 700 entries across 65 categories.
The Gold Award in Disease Management/Population Health Management highlights Uptiv Health's dedication to improving the lives of patients with chronic conditions through proactive, coordinated care. This approach not only helps manage disease progression but also addresses the broader aspects of patients' health, including mental and emotional well-being. Having recently launched Uptiv360 Whole Person Care program, Uptiv is seeing close to 20% participation in the overall Care Coordination programs, and an even higher participation (close to 30%) in the Behavioral health program.
The Bronze Award in Mobile Digital Health Resources underscores Uptiv’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve patient engagement and access to care. The patient app empowers patients with convenient access to their health information, seamless communication with Uptiv’s healthcare providers, and personalized health resources, enhancing their overall care experience.
"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which underscore our commitment to delivering comprehensive care and leveraging digital solutions to improve the patient experience," commented Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health. "These recognitions validate our efforts in advancing whole-person care through innovative digital health solutions and inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare, ensuring that our patients receive the best possible outcomes."
With the focus on integrating digital solutions and whole person care into the chronic patient’s journey Uptiv has garnered +98 patient NPS score, all 5 star google reviews and an impressive 100% adoption of their digital platform, reflecting a positive impact on patient satisfaction.
ABOUT UPTIV HEALTH
Uptiv Health, built at Redesign Health, redefines infusion therapy for patients suffering from chronic conditions. Providing a hybrid experience with comfortable, highly personalized in-person care and a consumer-friendly digital platform, Uptiv Health ensures patients’ overall well-being. The platform simplifies onboarding, communication, appointments, payments, and symptom monitoring. Uptiv Health accepts Medicare, is in-network with most health insurance plans in Michigan, and provides transparent upfront pricing at a substantially lower cost than traditional hospital infusion treatment centers.
About the New Digital Health Association
The Digital Health Association, now home to the Digital Health Awards, is a new membership
organization for professionals and organizations that work in all digital health fields. The association is part of the Health Information Resource Centers, a 32-year-old national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health markets. The HIRC also organizes the 31-year-old National Health Information Awards (healthawards.com), the largest consumer health awards program of its kind. For more information about the new Digital Health Association, please contact Patricia Henze, executive director: phenze@healthawards.com • 800-828-8225.
