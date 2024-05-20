Uptiv Health sees 20% Adoption of Behavioral Health Program; Wins 2024 GHP Mental Health Award
Industry-first behavioral health offering in ambulatory infusion setting provides universal screening and access to therapists within 48 hours of referral
At Uptiv Health, we strive to blend top-notch medical treatment with an environment that supports mental and emotional health.”TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uptiv Health, a leader in integrated infusion and chronic care management, is honored to announce its recognition as the "Most Welcoming Infusion Center in Michigan" at the prestigious 2024 Global Health & Pharma (GHP) Mental Health Awards. This award is a testament to the innovative approaches Uptiv Health is taking with its recently launched Uptiv360 Whole Person Care program, and the impact it is making in enhancing patient care.
— Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health
From strategic crisis management companies to accredited mental health training providers, GHP prides itself on recognising industry pioneers and technology innovators who make a significant impact on the dynamic sector.
GHP awards coordinator Jack Ford has commented on the success of this program: “The Mental Health Awards celebrates the incredible contributions of our winners who have achieved unrivaled excellence in their field. There is no simple answer to improving mental health, but our winners continue to inspire and empower people to build better mental health and live their best lives.”
This award underscores Uptiv Health's commitment to creating a supportive, patient-centered environment that not only addresses physical health needs but also prioritizes mental well-being. All Uptiv patients are screened for behavioral health needs as part of their digital onboarding process and close to 40% qualify for behavioral health therapy based on their scores, with 50% signing up for the Uptiv program. This is in line with ADAA statistics showing that on average 40% of individuals with chronic illnesses experience significant stress and anxiety, compared to a lower percentage in the general population. Uptiv's integrated approach, particularly through the Uptiv360 program, is critical in addressing these challenges, ensuring comprehensive care that encompasses mental health and overall well-being.
"At Uptiv Health, we strive to blend top-notch medical treatment with an environment that supports mental and emotional health," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of Uptiv Health. "This recognition from GHP is a testament to our dedicated staff and their continuous efforts to provide an exceptional patient experience, and our commitment to going beyond just infusion therapy, and incorporating the whole person in the care we provide."
Uptiv Health continues to set benchmarks in healthcare excellence, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care in a warm and welcoming setting.
“Having seen the recent struggles in the healthcare industry of virtual-only or in-person only care models, we believe that our hybrid in-person and virtual approach contributes to building trusting and long-lasting relationships with our patients and allows for follow through on a regular basis, even if we don’t reach them via virtual channels. We already see a close to 100% adoption of our virtual care platform and believe that over time this hybrid model will translate into higher engagement and treatment compliance leading to improved outcomes,” said Marina Simonian, Head of Product at Uptiv Health.
For further information about Uptiv Health and the services offered or to schedule an appointment, please call (734) 203-0176 or visit www.uptivhealth.com
ABOUT UPTIV HEALTH
Uptiv Health, built at Redesign Health, redefines infusion therapy for patients suffering from chronic conditions. Providing a hybrid experience with comfortable, highly personalized in-person care and a consumer-friendly digital platform, Uptiv Health ensures patients’ overall well-being. The platform simplifies onboarding, communication, appointments, payments, and symptom monitoring. Uptiv Health accepts Medicare, is in-network with most health insurance plans in Michigan, and provides transparent upfront pricing at a substantially lower cost than traditional hospital infusion treatment centers.
About GHP Magazine
Global Health and Pharma magazine (https://www.ghp-news.com/) was initially launched to act as an information sharing platform for those in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Though it maintains this founding cornerstone, the magazine itself, with a circulation of 110,000 globally, has expanded in scope to magnify the work of those that are setting the pace and looking to change their respective sectors for the better.
Marketing Contact
Uptiv Health, Inc.
+1 734-203-0176
info@uptivhealth.com
