Excite Medical will present its state-of-the-art DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine at the TCA Texpo Annual Convention

Excite Medical will be presenting its state-of-the art DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Table at the TCA Texpo Annual Convention, which will be held June 27th-30th

The DRX9000 signifies a revolution in non-invasive spine treatment, and we look forward to showcasing its remarkable advantages at the convention.” — Saleem Musallam

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excite Medical , headquartered in Tampa, FL, is excited to announce its participation in the TCA Texpo Annual Convention, scheduled from June 27th - 30th at The Hyatt Regency in Frisco, TX. This prestigious event provides a vital platform for leaders in the chiropractic industry to exchange insights and explore cutting-edge advancements.Excite Medical’s participation in the TCA Texpo Convention underscores its dedication to promoting innovation and collaboration within the chiropractic community. With four FDA 510(k) clearances in the spinal decompression industry, including for its revolutionary DRX9000, Excite Medical proudly demonstrates its commitment to excellence in healthcare technology.The DRX9000, a revolutionary non-surgical decompression system, has received FDA clearance for its exceptional ability to address debilitating lower back pain and sciatica caused by conditions such as herniated discs, degenerative discs, and posterior facet syndrome. Its effectiveness in providing relief and enhancing mobility has earned widespread recognition in the medical field. One study, involving doctors associated with the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and the University of California, showed an 88.9% effectiveness in pain improvement. This study was published by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and presented at several prestigious conferences, including the American Academy of Pain Management, the New York State Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Conference on Pain Medicine, and the ASICS Conference of Science and Medicine in Sport ( https://rapm.bmj.com/content/33/Suppl_1/e219.1.abstract ).Excite Medical will feature the DRX9000 spinal decompression machine during the convention, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to interact with the groundbreaking non-surgical decompression system for both the lumbar and cervical regions. Through hands-on sessions and live demonstrations, participants will witness the advanced features of the DRX9000 and its potential to redefine chiropractic care, leading to enhanced patient outcomes.“We are excited to be part of the TCA Texpo Annual Convention and connect with esteemed professionals from across the Texas region,” states Saleem Musallam, CEO of Excite Medical. “At Excite Medical, our commitment lies in equipping chiropractors and medical professionals with forefront tools and technologies that set new benchmarks in patient care. The DRX9000 signifies a revolution in non-invasive spine treatment, and we look forward to showcasing its remarkable advantages at the convention.”Excite Medical welcomes all convention attendees to stop by their booth and explore how the DRX9000 revolutionizes chiropractic care.About Excite Medical:Excite Medical, established in 2007 by Founder/CEO Saleem Musallam, began as a medical device distributor and has evolved into an FDA-registered medical device manufacturer. Additionally, Excite Medical is an ISO-13485 certified designer and manufacturer of medical devices, reflecting the highest standards of quality control. Excite Medical’s flagship device, the DRX9000, can be found in over 1,000 healthcare facilities worldwide. The company's engineering team is one of the largest in the industry, with several new devices in research and development.About TCA:The Texas Chiropractic Association (TCA), established in 1916 and based in Austin, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to representing and advancing nearly 7,200 licensed chiropractors in Texas, including over 1,800 members. TCA advocates for patient access to chiropractic care, protects and expands chiropractic practice, and combats discrimination against the profession. Governed by a board of directors elected by its members, TCA serves with a commitment to integrity, respect, and optimism, aiming to be the premier organization for chiropractic professionals in Texas.About the DRX9000:The DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine is available in different models, each designed to address specific spinal conditions. The DRX9000 is tailored to treat the lumbar region of the spine, effectively managing conditions such as herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, and posterior facet syndrome. Doctors using the DRX9000 have also reported significant success in treating additional conditions such as spinal stenosis and even failed back surgery. The DRX9000C is the cervical version of the DRX9000, designed to be attached to the DRX9000 table. It provides targeted decompression therapy for the cervical region, offering a comprehensive non-surgical solution for a wide range of spinal issues.

