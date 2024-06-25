SCCG Managed Services Selects Amelco UK Ltd. for Trading and Sportsbook Solutions in Tribal and Commercial Projects

SCCG Managed Services Selects Amelco UK Ltd. for Trading and Sportsbook Solutions to Support Projects with Tribal and Commercial Operators

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) is excited to announce the selection of Amelco UK to support tribal and commercial gaming projects with best-in-class technology. This partnership unites SCCGMS's extensive expertise in managing tribal gaming, iGaming, and sportsbook operations with Amelco's cutting-edge trading and platform solutions.

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) provides tribal and commercial operators with turnkey technology and operational support to develop and support their brand with sports betting and iGaming offerings. This service addresses the gap for both commercial and tribal operators who want to maintain control over their sports betting and iGaming operations without relying on third-party brands. By selecting Amelco as a technology partner, with their complete platform including an in-house player account management system, bonus engine, casino, sportsbook, multi-state wallets, multiple data feeds, and custom mobile app, SCCGMS is equipped to deliver tailored and dependable solutions.

SCCGMS serves as a bridge, eventually enabling operators to fully manage the operations themselves by providing comprehensive training to enhance their existing workforce and create new opportunities. SCCGMS ensures efficiency and excellence from the initial concept through to final implementation, leveraging unmatched expertise, a broad partner network, and innovative solutions to set new standards for client-focused service and industry leadership.

Founder of SCCG Managed Services, Stephen Crystal, expressed his excitement for this partnership, stating, "Our alliance with Amelco marks a pivotal advancement in our commitment to providing exceptional managed services. By incorporating Amelco's sophisticated trading and sportsbook solutions, we are elevating our service offerings and equipping our clients with the tools necessary to achieve superior operational performance and market competitiveness."

Amelco, a leader in the sports betting software industry, offers a comprehensive end-to-end platform. This includes their in-house player account management system (PAM), bonus engine, casino, sportsbook, multi-state wallets, multiple data feeds, and custom mobile applications.

Brandon Walker, Head of Business Development at Amelco UK, said, "We’re valued as one of the world’s best because we’re the only platform and sportsbook provider that can offer absolutely everything under one roof. In a market saturated with sportsbook providers, we truly stand out from the rest thanks to our ability to provide a one-stop-shop with everything an operator needs to rapidly gain market share. With major partnerships with the likes of Fanatics, Hard Rock Bet, Saracen Casino, BET99, and Flutter - we look forward to teaming up with SCCG to expand our global footprint."

The partnership will leverage Amelco’s advanced platform solutions, positioning them to effectively support SCCG in their managed service projects. SCCGMS's dedication to excellence is evident through their rigorous quality standards, exceptional customer service, and extensive intellectual property resources, ensuring optimal returns on investment for their clients.

This collaboration is set to transform the sports betting industry, providing innovative, efficient, and secure solutions to meet the evolving demands of the gaming industry for tribal and commercial operators.

About Amelco UK Ltd.

Founded in 2006 by veterans of the global financial sector, Amelco builds bespoke trading and sportsbook solutions for the sports betting and iGaming industry’s leading tier-one operators. Amelco utilizes the best technical talent available to supply some of the most cutting-edge modular end-to-end solutions seen in the industry. Born out of a history of building software solutions for pricing, trading, and execution platforms in the fintech sphere, Amelco is the supplier of choice for a number of the industry’s multi-territory tier-one operators.

https://amelco.co.uk/

About SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS)

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) provides tribal and commercial operators turnkey technology and operational support to develop their sports betting and iGaming offerings. Operations are supported by providing the experience necessary to establish completely new offerings and capabilities, from talent to technology. Whether it’s an enhancement or extension of internal services, such as compliance and risk management, or deploying new customer-facing products like digital and retail gaming content, SCCG Managed Services can quickly and efficiently integrate with existing teams. By the end of the project, operators will be fully equipped to manage the operations internally.

https://sccgmanagement.com/sccg-managed-services

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

