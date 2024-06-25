Inspiring Women to Drive Electric: New Campaign Partners with Musicians, Influencers
Generation180 Launches New Campaign Driving Women to Choose EVs + Partners with REVERB on the Dave Matthews Band Summer Tour & Other InfluencersCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean energy nonprofit Generation180 is encouraging women to make the switch to electric vehicle (EV) driving with the launch of I’ll Drive What She’s Driving, a campaign that partners with musicians, social media influencers, and other creatives to promote the benefits of EVs. Women are less likely to purchase EVs than men, according to Edmunds, yet women account for purchasing 62% of all new cars sold in the U.S. Electric cars offer many key benefits that women value when purchasing a vehicle, including convenience, safety, cost-savings, and climate benefits.
“Like most Americans, women care about climate change and want to take meaningful action. They also care about safety and saving on costs. Driving an electric car is a great answer to those concerns, and more women need to know about the benefits,” said Wendy Philleo, Executive Director of Generation180. “I love driving an EV. They are safer, cleaner, and less expensive to maintain than a traditional gas-powered car. Switching to an electric car has been the best move for my family. I’m never going back to a gas-powered car,” she said.
With their access to a variety of audiences, musicians and other cultural influencers are uniquely positioned to reach individuals about clean energy. This summer, Gen180 is partnering with environmental nonprofit REVERB on the Dave Matthews Band Summer Tour to promote EV driving and encourage fans to sign the Going Electric pledge at 32 concerts in 17 states nationwide. Gen180 has similarly partnered with singer-songwriter Dar Williams during her spring tour this year. Through these partnerships, Gen180 hopes to amplify positive EV messages that break down myths and promote the cost-saving benefits of EVs, including tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Along with musicians, Generation180 is partnering with award-winning comedian (and 2022 climate comedy cohort member) Reem Edan to produce videos about electric vehicles, heat pumps, and climate anxiety, as well as with lifestyle influencers like Virginia Adventure Family Mom, Zoe, who took her family for a day-trip powered by the Rivian R1S to spotlight how EVs can be the perfect solution for busy families.
As part of the I’ll Drive campaign, Generation180 also recently hosted an all-women “Ask an EV Owner” panel, a series they originated in 2020 to encourage EV-curious audiences to learn and ask questions from EV owners. The virtual event was co-hosted by national non-profit Women of EVs.
More facts about women EV owners
• Women make up more than half of the U.S. population, control 85% of consumer spending, and influence more than 85% of all car purchases. Nine out of ten women say they want to be involved in all the stages of auto-decision making (1). The U.S. transportation sector accounts for about 30% of the nation’s climate harming emissions.
• Consumer Reports recently found that owning an EV will save the typical driver up to $12,000 over the life of the vehicle, compared to owning a comparable gas-powered vehicle. Incentives in the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), along with savings on gas and maintenance costs, charging convenience, and safety are all top reasons for women to choose EVs over traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. As of 2022, more than half of women in the U.S. were looking to buy a car within the next three years.
• Overall satisfaction with EVs is very high with 80% of EV owners likely to buy an EV again based on ease of charging at home, driving enjoyment, vehicle quality and reliability, and the low cost of ownership (2).
Join Generation180’s EV Ambassador Network, sign the Going Electric Pledge, and join one of our upcoming virtual events to learn more.
##
About Generation180
Generation180 is a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes, schools, and communities. Instead of the doom and gloom of a warming planet, Generation180 is focused on the unparalleled opportunity for a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable clean energy future.
(1). https://www.cbsnews.com/news/women-are-deeply-involved-in-car-buying-so-how-about-respect-from-dealers/
(2). https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/blog/2023/12/11/full-charge-the-economics-of-building-a-national-ev-charging-network
