Award Winning New Age Artist Chakuna Returns with her Latest Album Antigravity July 12th
Features Award Winning New Age Artists David Vito Gregoli, Silvia Blaser and Jason Miller (Tones and Drones at 91.3 FM KVLU studio)
I had a vision of a woman standing at the foot of my bed. The woman said, I am Provident Manitou.”MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Age outer space album Antigravity by Chakuna Machi Asa is inspired by her psychic visions, conscious dreaming, extraterrestrial experiences, and OBE (out of body experiences). Since Chakuna was a child she has experienced other worldly psychic phenomena, vivid psychic visions and conscious dreaming.
— Chakuna
The album is a blend of hypnotic shamanic drumming, ceremonial medicine chanting, harmonic vocals, ambient piano, and outer space cinematic sounds. It features award winning New Age artists including flutes by Silvia Blaser, fretless bass with album mastering by David Vito Gregoli and synth by Jason Miller (Tones & Drones 91.3FM KVLU studio).
Her music has been greatly influenced by her studies with curandero Don Oscar Miro-Quesada. Chakuna says, that he has been sanctioned by his teachers to share the indigenous teachings of their traditional lineage in order to preserve them for future generations. The song Pachakuti Mesa was written in honor of the lineage and is in Quechua which is the indigenous language of Peru. The music and lyrics activate this ancient magical medicine inside each listener.
Chakuna said, I had a vision of a woman standing at the foot of my bed. The woman said, "I am Provident Manitou. I have been guiding and protecting you throughout your life." Chakuna later came to realize that this woman was one of her Ojibwe indigenous ancestors. The woman was carrying an alignment between the land and the stars. This is the inspiration behind the song Provident Manitou. It is also in honor of the prophecy of the condor and the eagle which speaks to the people about a time of great changes occurring on the planet.
Antigravity will be digitally available on all major streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and You Tube Music. The Antigravity official music video was released on June 14th.
Join Chakuna on July 7th in Niagara Falls, NY. She will be offering ceremonial medicine chants and drumming at the event “Ancient Earth Honoring Water Ceremony, Meditative Walking, and Medicine Songs” with Andrea Groves and The Heart of the Healer Shamanic Mystery School.
Click here for:
1) Event Information
2) Preview on Apple Music
3) Artist Website
.
4 Directions Records
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube