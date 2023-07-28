Michigan Artist Releases Cover Of Mazzy Star’s "Fade Into You"
Chakuna Machi Asa, GRAMMY® Voting Member says she feels like this song was written for her.
My favorite lyric is “I want to hold the hand inside you””MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chakuna and Los Angeles, CA music producer Vito Gregoli met in person for the first time at the Continental Club party for Ricky Kej (3x GRAMMY® winner) and Stewart Copeland (7x GRAMMY® winner) for "Divine Tides", which won GRAMMY® Best Immersive Audio Album. Vito and Ricky also just completed their stunning New Age Album "Wild Monsoon".
— Chakuna Machi asa
Chakuna said, "Vito and I have been wanting to work together for a couple of years now. We had a conversation about how to proceed with a new version of "Fade Into You". He asked me what I liked about the song and I said that I enjoy the feeling of fading into you. I love to feel deeply connected with everyone and I want them to feel special and safe with me. In fact, I have to be really careful not to lose myself in my surroundings. When I really love someone, I can't tell what is mine or theirs anymore, it’s just ours. It's the perfect love story when you feel so connected that you can finish each other's sentences. However, sometimes we feel a sense of loss when we have a strong connection to someone and they don’t see it or value it in the same way. It’s probably a common thing to feel undervalued. My favorite lyric is "I want to hold the hand inside you". If I could just reach out to you and be one with you for just another moment, in that place where we both feel happy and at peace together. I long for that connection with everyone that I love, but what I won’t do anymore is blame myself for not being good enough for you. I’ll be sad if you don’t like me, can't connect with me, think you're too good for me, or you're too busy falling into a hole in the ground. I am here and I will never give up. I am connected to this song on so many levels that I feel like the song was written for me."
"Fade into You" is a song about love and a deep connection with someone. The song is hopeful but melancholy. It can be painful to love deeply. Painful when they don’t see you or value the connection, painful because you might lose them or painful because you feel like you already did. The composition is a pure musical wonder written by Hope Sandoval and David Roback. The lyrics match the vibe which matches the chord structure. It is one of those magical songs that creates the perfect cohesion of all the elements.
Hear Now
Artist Website
Amazon
Fade Into You (Cover Mazzy Star) by Chakuna Machi Asa
℗ 2023- 4 Directions Records
Co-producer/Co-arranger, Mix & Mastering, Guitar, Bass, Drums by Vito Gregoli
Co-produced/Co-arranger, Vocals by Chakuna Machi Asa
Written by Hope Sandoval and David Roback, © Wixen Music Publishing
PR Contact
4 Directions Records
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other