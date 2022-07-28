Chakuna Announces New Music Video Premiere "An Out of Body Experience"
Stunning New Music Video from HMMA Nominee Chakuna Machi Asa
The music video is based on one of my Out of Body Experiences.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Age Album, Auroral Magic by the Award-winning artist Chakuna Machi Asa appeared on KSER 90.7 FM Nordic Roots and Branches "Best of 2021 Show". Auroral Magic was also nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award, nominated for One World Music Radio UK Award, appeared in the Grammy® Contender Issue of Billboard Magazine and debuted #1 Best Seller Relaxation New Age Music on Amazon.
— Chakuna Machi Asa
Chakuna says, "The Whale Song is one of the most loved songs on the album. It is based on one of my "out of body" conscious dreams where I went swimming with the whales".
Dyan Garris, Award-winning New Age Recording Artist says, "The absolutely gorgeous “Whale Song” is not to be missed, and is one for the meditative, relaxation playlist, although I feel you’d really love to experience the entire album. This beautiful, ethereal piece is a favorite on this album. It inspires us to be more in tune with these ancient, awesome, mysterious creatures, whose natural rhythms align with the cycles of nature and the nature of the universe."
"It is a warm piece, and the sounds of water are just right. It is easy to envision these graceful animals gliding through the deep ocean thanks to Chakuna Machi Asa’s brilliant composition." - BT Fasmer, New Age Music Guide
Chakuna is partnered with One Tree Planted. Every month, a portion of the artist merch sales go to planting new trees. Together, they have planted around 700 trees, so far.
The Whale Song (Official Music Video)