Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,126 in the last 365 days.

Chakuna Announces New Music Video Premiere "An Out of Body Experience"

HMMA Nominee Chakuna Machi Asa

Chakuna Machi Asa

Stunning New Music Video from HMMA Nominee Chakuna Machi Asa

The music video is based on one of my Out of Body Experiences.”
— Chakuna Machi Asa
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Age Album, Auroral Magic by the Award-winning artist Chakuna Machi Asa appeared on KSER 90.7 FM Nordic Roots and Branches "Best of 2021 Show". Auroral Magic was also nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award, nominated for One World Music Radio UK Award, appeared in the Grammy® Contender Issue of Billboard Magazine and debuted #1 Best Seller Relaxation New Age Music on Amazon.



Chakuna says, "The Whale Song is one of the most loved songs on the album. It is based on one of my "out of body" conscious dreams where I went swimming with the whales".


Dyan Garris, Award-winning New Age Recording Artist says, "The absolutely gorgeous “Whale Song” is not to be missed, and is one for the meditative, relaxation playlist, although I feel you’d really love to experience the entire album. This beautiful, ethereal piece is a favorite on this album. It inspires us to be more in tune with these ancient, awesome, mysterious creatures, whose natural rhythms align with the cycles of nature and the nature of the universe."

"It is a warm piece, and the sounds of water are just right. It is easy to envision these graceful animals gliding through the deep ocean thanks to Chakuna Machi Asa’s brilliant composition." - BT Fasmer, New Age Music Guide

Join her and 57K other fans on Instagram here
at her Artist Merch Shop
www.instagram.com/crystalsomchakras

Other Links:

Official Website: https://www.chakuna.com
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-whale-song/1560891026?i=1560891217
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW8aoREwUBZaE5UebIVeDBQ

Chakuna is partnered with One Tree Planted. Every month, a portion of the artist merch sales go to planting new trees. Together, they have planted around 700 trees, so far.

PR Contact
4 Directions Records
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

The Whale Song (Official Music Video)

You just read:

Chakuna Announces New Music Video Premiere "An Out of Body Experience"

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.