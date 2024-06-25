Lexis Noel Serot Selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP
Lexis Noel Serot honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexis Noel Serot, CEO and Founder of LittleWins, was recently selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an incredible honor; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.
These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter was dedicated to each honoree and the book was released May 2024 and became an international best seller in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Lexis Noel Serot’s passion and mission got her this international recognition. She is the mother of four young children, and one of her twin daughters was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. In the past five years Lexis started learning about the many types of care, treatments, and technology that may help her child reach her full potential. She discovered how tough it can be to navigate a painfully complicated system that often leaves one feeling alone and lost. This was her motivation to create Little Wins, a community for support and sharing equipment among families, caregivers, and therapists of people with disabilities. Their mission is to assist individuals of all ages, support them, and provide them with the skills and resources they need to flourish. Her website assists families in acquiring the skills and equipment that are needed to help their children prosper.
Before embarking on her professional career, Lexis Noel Serot studied Photography at Flagler College.
Throughout her illustrious career, Lexis has received many awards and accolades, being recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded Top Business Leader of the Year by IAOTP. In 2022 she was an awardee of Health 2.0 Conf Dubai - Best Companies; in 2021, she was an awardee of IFAH's Top 100 Healthcare Visionaries and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas. She was selected for the Empowered Woman Award this year by IAOTP and graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be recognized for her award of Top 50 Fearless Leaders at the IAOTP's annual awards ceremony in December at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville.
In addition to her successful career, Lexis was also a model for Ford Models. This experience allowed her to develop project management skills by coordinating with photographers and managers on photoshoots, and enabled her to think creatively. Lexis also networked with the modeling community and has maintained valuable relationships and professional contacts.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Lexis for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Lexis attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: www.iaotp.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
