ClearGov Appoints Accomplished EdTech Executive, Matt Muller, As Chief Revenue Officer
Muller will lead ClearGov's growth and market expansion initiatives, focusing on new customer acquisition and expanding relationships with existing clients.
His deep understanding of the EdTech landscape, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills and results-oriented approach, make him the ideal candidate to lead our revenue operations.”MAYNARD, MA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, the leading budgeting and planning solutions provider for local governments and schools, announces the appointment of Matt Muller as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Muller brings over two decades of experience driving revenue growth at leading SaaS companies in the government and education technology (EdTech) sectors.
— Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov
As CRO, Muller will lead ClearGov's go-to-market strategy and operations across sales and revenue operations. He will focus on accelerating ClearGov's growth by expanding the company's market share through new customer acquisition and deepening relationships with existing customers.
Muller joins ClearGov from his latest position at Gravyty, where he served as CRO and played a pivotal role in optimizing the company's go-to-market strategy and significantly increasing average sales prices. Prior to Gravyty, Muller held the position of CRO at LINQ, where he spearheaded the company's impressive growth from $10 million to $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within three years. His leadership was instrumental in LINQ's successful acquisition by a private equity firm.
"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the ClearGov team. His deep understanding of the EdTech landscape, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills and results-oriented approach, make him the ideal candidate to lead our revenue operations. We are confident that Matt will be a driving force in our continued growth and success," said Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov.
Muller's extensive experience also includes leadership roles at PowerSchool, Follett School Solutions, Performance Matters, Focus School Software, Pearson Education, and Blackboard Inc. He holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.
"I am excited to join ClearGov at this pivotal time in the company's growth and look forward to working with the talented team to expand our market reach and deliver even greater value to our customers. Together we’ll build upon ClearGov's commitment to innovation and its mission to empower local governments and schools with modern planning and budgeting solutions,” said Muller.
About ClearGov:
ClearGov® is the leading planning and budgeting solutions provider for local governments and schools. ClearGov’s budget cycle management solutions help local governments modernize and streamline their budgeting processes. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 1,100 agencies and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
Bryan Burdick
ClearGov
+1 (855) 553-2715
bburdick@cleargov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn