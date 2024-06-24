Governor Abbott Appoints Foster To ERCOT Board Selection Committee

TEXAS, June 24 - June 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Paul Foster to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board Selection Committee for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor.

Paul Foster of El Paso is founder and CEO of Franklin Mountain Investments and Franklin Mountain Energy and former executive chairman of Western Refining, Inc. He is a member of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, Baylor College of Medicine Board of Trustees, Borderplex Alliance Executive Committee, and the World Presidents Organization, and is a director of WestStar Bank in El Paso. Additionally, he is former chairman of the ERCOT Board of Directors, The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company (UTIMCO), and The University of Texas (UT) System Board of Regents. He is also a former member of the UT System University Lands Advisory Board, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, and the El Paso Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Foster received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baylor University.