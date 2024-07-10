Blue Ridge School Lacrosse Program Launches Recruiting Campaign After Winning First State Title
We intend to build on this season’s success, so we are actively recruiting boys who want to be part of a championship program, receive a world-class education, and pursue playing at the college level.”ST. GEORGE, VIRGINIA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Ridge School, one of only two private all-boys, all-boarding schools in the U.S., today announced that it is aggressively recruiting players for its lacrosse program after winning its first-ever VISAA Division I State Championship last month against St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville, Virginia.
“Our approach as a team this year was to be relentless and never give up, so we raised our tempo of play and pushed each other to be better on all levels from conditioning and skills to culture and collaboration,” says first-year head coach, Donny Moss. “We intend to build on this season’s success and win another state title next year, so we are actively recruiting boys who want to be part of a championship program, receive a world-class education, and pursue playing at the college level.”
The Barons went 16-7 overall this season. Moss and assistant coach, Cassius Christie, are planning a stronger game schedule for 2025 in an effort to rank among the best high school lacrosse programs in the country. The lacrosse program at Blue Ridge started in 1969 and, while competitive, had never won a Virginia state championship.
“We knew from his experience, energy, and commitment that Coach Moss would quickly elevate our lacrosse program and help our students succeed both on and off the field,” says Blue Ridge athletic director, Parker Kirwan. “This year’s run to the state title was tremendous and the support we received from the entire school and the extended Blue Ridge community was truly incredible. We look forward to cultivating a winning tradition.”
Seven Blue Ridge players have committed to play at the college level, including Kayle Ryan 2024 (UPenn), Sam Charboneau 2024 (Hofstra), Garrett Talkington 2024 (Christopher Newport University), Isaiah Gill 2024 (Chowan), Elijah Gill 2025 (Quinnipiac), Alex Jones Aiken 2025 (Hampton), and Brady Stangle 2025 (Air Force Academy).
Blue Ridge School’s mission is to help boys achieve their potential through personalized, structured, innovative learning practices in a college-preparatory, all-boarding community. The school is located between Charlottesville, VA and Shenandoah National Park.
In addition to its full-time boarding model, Blue Ridge now offers a new five-day boarding option for lacrosse prospects and other athletes interested in attending. Blue Ridge’s five-day boarding offers students the same immersive learning benefits as seven-day boarding with the ability to return home on the weekends. This option is offered at a reduced tuition rate and is comparable to most private, independent day schools in and around Northern Virginia and other metropolitan areas.
About Blue Ridge School
Blue Ridge School is a private, boys school like no other. It is one of the few all-boys, all-boarding schools for grades nine through twelve in the nation. The school’s curriculum is tailored to an individualized learning model designed specifically for boys on their way to college. Blue Ridge School’s community is approachable and inclusive and its campus is filled with adventure. Blue Ridge School focuses on building men of character, ready to greet college and beyond. And, despite the rigorous and competitive spirit, the environment is uniquely supportive. Blue Ridge School has been built that way for a reason: it’s how boys learn best. For more information visit blueridgeschool.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.
