 Infection Control Breach at Podiatry Clinic

CANADA, June 24 - The Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) is investigating a break in infection prevention and control measures at Johnson Podiatry, 142 Longworth Avenue in Charlottetown, which occurred between January 1st, 2022 to April 8th, 2024.

Although the issues have been corrected, clients may have undergone procedures in which equipment was improperly cleaned and/or disinfected/sterilized and/or re-used. While the risk is very low, these types of breaks in infection prevention and control may result in exposures to Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), or Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The CPHO wants to emphasize that the risk is very low, but because individuals can have these infections and not have any symptoms, testing is recommended for these three infections.

Clients of Johnson Podiatry who attended the clinic located on 142 Longworth Avenue between the dates of January 1st, 2022 and April 8th, 2024 AND had at least one of the procedures mentioned below, are recommended to be tested for HCV, HBV, and HIV.

Injections into the skin of any kind

Treatment for an ingrown nail

Treatment of an ulcer

Corn or callus removal surgery

Any procedure that caused a break/cut in the skin or blood to appear

Clients who received other non-invasive services such as fitting of orthotics do not need to be tested.

The CPHO is in the process of validating addresses to mail notices to clients who received treatment at Johnson Podiatry during the specified time frame.

To access testing, please contact the Chief Public Health Office at: 1-800-958-6400 or footcaretesting@ihis.org. You will be given a laboratory form to take with you when you get tested.

Health PEI is currently offering two blood collection clinics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on the following days for clients to be tested. Please bring your health card and laboratory form when you go for testing.

Thursday, June 27th from 7:50 AM to 3:00 PM

Friday, June 28th from 7:20 AM to 3:00 PM

For those who cannot make it to the above clinics, Health PEI is working on scheduling additional clinics in Summerside and other sites.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Health and Wellness

agtremere@gov.pe.ca