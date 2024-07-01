Refer Partners to South End Capital and Earn Fees

Earn Fees Referring Partners to South End Capital

$3.1B direct lender and tech-enabled financing marketplace expands programs to pay fees for loan and partner referrals

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., has enhanced its programs to now allow approved partners to refer other partners and earn fees on their funded referrals.

South End Capital has made things simple for partners to increase their revenue generation channels and earn residual income from both loan and now partner referrals. Signing up for the South End Capital partner program takes less than 60-seconds, and approved partners instantly receive a suite of turn-key resources to promote South End's competitive business financing and partner programs.

Approved partners can access their co-branded referral links from the innovative South End Capital partner portal and easily share South End programs with their networks via email, social media, website, and other placement. Partners can view both loan and partner referral information 24/7 in their portal and will earn industry-leading commissions when partners that have signed up on their referral pages make loan referrals that fund.

"Our valued referral partner network is an integral part of our loan origination platform and growth strategy, so allowing our partners to now earn fees by introducing other partners to us is a win-win," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

The level of revenue potential and partner protection provided by South End Capital's referral program is unmatched since approved partners can earn fees on initial and subsequent funded loan referrals that they make directly, as well as by earning an override on funded loan production from partner referrals*.

For more details about South End Capital's expanded partner program, please visit https://southendcapital.com/partners/ or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.1 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

*Subject to the terms and conditions of the South End Capital Referral Partner Agreement.