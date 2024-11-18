South End Capital Announces Recent Business Financings

The $3.2B direct lender and tech-powered marketplace delivers a variety of businesses equal access to industry-leading financing.

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., demonstrated its breadth of program options by announcing a diverse selection of recent business financings.

The $3.2 billion direct lender and tech-powered marketplace is excited to continue to aggressively offer emerging and expanding businesses access to affordable and flexible financing from $1,000 to $15 million. Recent business financings include...

🛥️ $880,000 Debt Refinance for Luxury Transportation Co.

🍾 $500,000 Startup Loan for Catering Venue

🦴 $470,000 Startup Loan for Chiropractic Practice

🔨 $450,000 Credit Line for General Contractor

🍔 $355,000 Startup Loan for Restaurant

🚚 $243,309 Vehicle Financing for FedEx Route Operator

🩺 $215,000 Credit Line for Rehab Therapy Practice

🚜 $200,000 Expansion Capital for Farm Supplier

🦷 $97,196 Equipment Financing for Dental Practice

🐉 $35,000 Credit Line for Tattoo Studio

⚙️ $17,000 Working Capital & Inventory for Auto Parts Co.

Borrowers may be eligible for financing through South End Capital even if they've been turned down by other lenders due to financing barriers. Those considering accessing business financing through the innovative lender can prequalify in minutes without impacting their credit and use funds to...

- Expand or for working capital

- Buy equipment or inventory

- Renovate or open a new location

- Consolidate debt or merchant cash advances

- Buy or start a business

- Purchase or refinance owner-occupied or investment commercial real estate

For more details about South End Capital's business financing and other programs options, please visit https://southendcapital.com or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

About South End Capital:

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.2 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

