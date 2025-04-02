South End Capital Announces a $3,445,000 Car Wash Startup Loan & Other Recent Business Financings

South End Capital Delivers $3,445,000 Conventional Car Wash Startup & Construction Loan

The $3.2B direct lender and tech-powered marketplace delivers a creative, fixed-rate, conventional loan and other flexible business financings.

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., demonstrated its creative lending capabilities by announcing the financing of a $3,445,000 conventional car wash startup and construction loan as well as a diverse selection of recent business financings.

South End's most recent conventional, balance sheet car wash financing shows business owners that it has innovative lending solutions available for those seeking affordable and competitive financing. Details of its recent financing include...

▶ $3,445,000

▶ Car Wash

▶ Conventional Bank Loan

▶ Startup & Construction

▶ 25-Year Amortization

▶ 5-Year Fixed Term

▶ 9% Fixed Interest Rate

▶ 18-Month Interest-Only Period

The $3.2 billion direct lender and tech-powered marketplace is excited to continue to aggressively offer emerging and expanding businesses access to affordable and flexible financing from $1,000 to $5 million+. Other recent financings include...

💪 $810,000 Startup Loan for Fitness Franchise

🍔 $500,000 MCA Consolidation Loan for Restaurant

🚧 $350,000 Credit Line for Construction Management Co.

🩺 $275,000 Expansion Capital Term Financing for Home Care Agency

🦴 $250,000 Working Capital Loan for Physical Therapist

💊 $200,000 Expansion Capital Term Financing for Home Health Care Co.

🧨 $130,605 Equipment Financing for Excavation Co.

🧱 $130,443 Equipment Financing for Construction Co.

🔨 $115,000 Credit Line for Home Builder

🚚 $102,904 Equipment Financing for Delivery Contractor

🏪 $100,000 Credit Line for Retail Store

💻 $70,000 Advertising Capital Fixed Term Financing for AI Platform

Borrowers may be eligible for financing through South End Capital even if they've been turned down by other lenders. Those considering accessing business financing through the industry-leading lender can prequalify in minutes without impacting their credit and use funds to...

- Expand or for working capital

- Buy equipment or inventory

- Renovate or open a new location

- Consolidate debt or merchant cash advances

- Buy or start a business

- Purchase, refinance, or construct owner-occupied or investment commercial real estate

For more details about South End Capital's business financing and other programs options, please visit https://southendcapital.com or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

About South End Capital:

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.2 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

