South End Capital Invites Businesses to Access Financing for the Holidays

The $3.2B direct lender and tech-powered marketplace offers its flexible business financing to help small businesses prepare for the holidays.

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., invites small business owners to prepare for the holiday season rush by accessing financing from $1K to $15 million for a variety of business purposes.

South End's financing programs include multiple options for businesses including the ability to access affordable and flexible capital in as little as one day...

✅ No Minimum Credit Score

✅ No Minimum Revenue Required

✅ No Minimum Time in Business

✅ No Collateral Required

Borrowers may be eligible to access capital through South End even if they've been turned down by other lenders due to financing barriers. Those considering applying for business financing can prequalify in minutes without impacting their credit and use funds to...

▶ Expand or for working capital

▶ Buy equipment or inventory

▶ Renovate or open a new location

▶ Consolidate debt or merchant cash advances

For more details about South End's business financing programs, please visit https://southendcapital.com or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

About South End Capital:

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.2 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

