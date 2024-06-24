IDOL On-Site Program Joins Casino Partnership to Promote Construction Safety

ILLINOIS, June 24 - Initiative will focus on keeping the 500-plus workers safe and healthy





JOLIET - The Illinois Department of Labor's On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) joined the Chicago South Area Office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Pepper Construction Company, and the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council this week as part of the Hollywood Casino Joliet Project OSHA Strategic Partnership (Partnership).





The purpose of the Partnership is to reduce the risk of injuries and illnesses during the construction of the Hollywood Casino Joliet project.





"Employee and union participation, as well as On-Site involvement related to training, site inspections, walkthroughs, and hazard correction are beneficial to everyone working on and involved with the project," said Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Safety Supervisor Ed LeFevour. "These activities serve to greatly reduce the risk of employee injuries in high-hazard construction operations."





The project, which is expected to last approximately a year and a half, will employ more than 500 workers.





Small- to medium-sized businesses in Illinois are encouraged to utilize the free and confidential services made available through the On-Site program, which provides safety and health advice to businesses committed to improving workplace safety and health.





The 21(d) On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement is funded by a federal grant, which constitutes ninety percent of the overall budget. Ten percent is financed by State funds.



