Wedgewood Weddings & Events Expands Portfolio with Three Premier Properties in CA & AZ

The gorgeous vineyard ceremony site at Avensole Winery by Wedgewood Weddings in Temecula, CA

New venues in Arizona and California offer unmatched elegance, versatility, and spectacular settings for memorable weddings and celebrations.

These three venues enhance our offerings and exemplify our commitment to delivering incredible experiences. We’re eager to uphold our standard of excellence and continue creating lifelong memories.” — Bill Zaruka, CEO

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a leading wedding and event venue provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with three prestigious properties: Clayton House in Scottsdale, AZ, Fillmore Chapel in Ventura County, CA, and Avensole Winery in Temecula, CA. This strategic move expands Wedgewood Weddings’ impressive portfolio of more than 60 venues across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New England, and Texas.

Since 1986, Wedgewood Weddings has produced unique and stress-free weddings and celebrations. With the addition of these three properties, the company continues its commitment to excellence by offering couples a broader selection of beautiful venues. Clayton House, Fillmore Chapel, and Avensole Winery were chosen for their exclusive appeal and potential to contribute to the company’s revolutionary approach to crafting distinctive weddings. Each venue offers unique characteristics that align with Wedgewood Weddings & Events' dedication to unparalleled service.

"At Wedgewood Weddings & Events, we understand that couples want a stress-free planning experience coupled with exceptional value," stated Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "Our all-inclusive packages, combined with our dedicated customer service team and stunning venue options, allow couples to enjoy the journey to their special day. With the addition of these new properties, we're expanding our ability to offer convenient, high-quality wedding experiences across diverse and beautiful settings."

Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Clayton House offers an industrial-chic atmosphere with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The modern architecture features state-of-the-art amenities, including a large covered patio and an oversized built-in bar and lounge area. Known for its versatile spaces, Clayton House provides indoor and outdoor settings that can be tailored to various event styles. Its prime location provides easy access to Scottsdale's vibrant dining and entertainment scene, making it an attractive option for both local and out-of-town guests.

Fillmore Chapel, a charming historic venue built in 1929, showcases a blend of timeless appeal and contemporary sophistication. Originally a church, it has been meticulously restored as an event center, preserving its original charm while incorporating modern amenities. The venue's architectural features include high ceilings, original wood beams, stained glass windows, and custom light fixtures crafted by local artisans. With stunning views of the Topatopa mountains, striking Mission-style architecture, and swaying palm trees, Fillmore Chapel provides a picturesque setting. Its location between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara offers convenience for guests from both metropolitan areas.

Situated in the scenic landscapes of Temecula, California, Avensole Winery delivers stunning vineyard views in a sophisticated setting. The winery's hilltop location, surrounded by over 16 acres of expansive vineyards, provides spectacular 360-degree views of rolling vineyards, lush valleys, and distant mountains. Couples can exchange vows at the ceremony site overlooking the vineyards, flanked by towering cypress trees. Avensole Winery seamlessly blends outdoor and indoor spaces, allowing guests to enjoy both the natural scenery and elegant facilities. The winery is renowned for its exceptional service, meticulous attention to detail, and award-winning wines, enhancing the overall guest experience in this serene wine country setting.

Anna Mings, Chief Growth Officer for Wedgewood Weddings, added, "Our priority has always been customer experience. By expanding our portfolio with these standout venues, we can offer even more options to engaged couples looking to get married in Arizona and California. Bringing these properties into the Wedgewood Weddings family underscores our commitment to being the best in the industry and ensuring that every celebration we host is truly extraordinary."

This strategic expansion of Wedgewood Weddings & Events into Arizona and California broadens the spectrum of venue choices for newly engaged couples. The addition of Clayton House, Fillmore Chapel, and Avensole Winery to the portfolio demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and diversification. These new locations not only provide more options for couples but also strengthen Wedgewood Weddings & Events' position as a leader in the wedding and event industry, capable of delivering exceptional experiences across a wide range of settings and styles.

