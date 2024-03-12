Wedgewood Weddings & Events Expands in Massachusetts with Acquisition of Miraval Ballroom in East Bridgewater

The gorgeous grounds at Miraval Gardens by Wedgewood Weddings

Wedgewood Weddings & Events has acquired Miraval Ballroom in East Bridgewater, MA, further strengthening its reputation for exceptional weddings in MA.

We're honored to add this beautiful venue to the Wedgewood Weddings portfolio. Miraval Gardens offers couples a remarkable and idyllic setting to celebrate their special day.” — Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood Weddings and Events, the leading wedding venue operator in the U.S., is pleased to announce its acquisition of Miraval Ballroom in East Bridgewater, MA. The venue will be reintroduced as Miraval Gardens by Wedgewood Weddings, strengthening the company’s reputation for exceptional service and wedding expertise in the Boston metro area. This venue provides greater choice for New England locals and is supported by the company’s existing Fern Hill Barn and Barker House event locations in Massachusetts.

Located just 50 minutes south of Boston, Miraval Gardens offers engaged couples beautiful indoor and outdoor event spaces for ceremonies and receptions. Originally built in 2013 as part of a restaurant, the spacious ballroom opens up to stunning landscaped gardens with a pond and dedicated ceremony area.

“We are thrilled to add this jewel to our portfolio of East Coast venues,” said Bill Zaruka, CEO & President of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "As we continue expanding our footprint, it’s exciting to bring our trademark all-inclusive packages and exceptional service to even more couples planning their dream weddings across the Northeast."

Modern Elegance Meets Natural Beauty

Miraval Gardens offers an expansive reception hall accommodating 220 guests, featuring high ceilings and a large wooden dance floor. The neutral colors of the space allow couples to add their own unique décor. Upon entering the grand lobby, guests are greeted by a built-in bar and a crackling fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the reception room showcase the lush outdoor gardens, while two beautiful stone fireplaces add warmth and ambiance.

Couples can choose between a classic white gazebo or a modern arch for their ceremony backdrop. The venue features an idyllic pond encircled by lush greenery and tall trees that reflect the changing seasons. A pergola with a paver walkway provides picturesque backdrops for wedding photos. There’s plentiful comfortable outdoor seating for guests to lounge, including highboys with chairs, outdoor couches, and Adirondack chairs placed around an outdoor fireplace.

With contemporary touches and a traditional feel, Miraval Gardens is suitable for boho, rustic, elegant, simple, modern, or traditional weddings. Oversize contemporary pendant lights combine with cream and white décor to allow couples to customize the venue to match their wedding theme. From the immaculate lawns to the secluded woodlands, couples will find picture-perfect backdrops to celebrate their special day.

"The lush gardens, tranquil pond, and sweeping wooded landscapes truly make Miraval Gardens a must-see," said Jonno Roman, Northeast Regional Manager of Wedgewood Weddings. "We can't wait for engaged couples to come tour this spectacular new venue and discover why it's the perfect setting to host their special day."

Signature Service & Planning Support

Couples celebrating at Miraval Gardens by Wedgewood Weddings can take advantage of the company's all-inclusive wedding packages. These customizable packages provide all the essentials needed for wedding planning, allowing couples to focus on curating meaningful personal details. From décor, catering, and bar services to tables, chairs, and linens, the capable Wedgewood Weddings team handles the core elements allowing couples to sit back and relax.

With its recent acquisition of Miraval Gardens, Wedgewood Weddings continues to grow its impressive portfolio of venues across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The area has long been a popular wedding destination, especially for couples in the Northeast. In addition to Miraval Gardens located south of Boston, Wedgewood Weddings also operates the historic Barker House in Scituate as well as the rustically elegant Fern Hill Barn in Worcester to the west.

Wedgewood Weddings offers couples incredible venues coupled with award-winning planning support to bring their wedding visions to life across Massachusetts. To learn more about the stunning Miraval Gardens, visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/MiravalGardens.

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings