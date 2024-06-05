Wedgewood Weddings & Events Wins Three "Best Of 2024" Awards for Southern California Venues

The award-winning Avensole Winery by Wedgewood Weddings in Temecula, CA

California Wedding Day recognizes three Wedgewood Weddings venues - Avensole Winery, Galway Downs, & Fillmore Chapel - in the annual "Best of 2024" awards.

We're thrilled and humbled to have three of our venues recognized by our esteemed peers. This recognition validates our team's unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary wedding experiences.” — Bill Zaruka, CEO

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a leading wedding venue provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that three of their Southern California properties have been recognized by the prestigious California Wedding Day magazine in their annual "Best of 2024" awards. These awards celebrate the most innovative and creative talent in the wedding industry. The recognition serves as a testament to Wedgewood Weddings' commitment to providing both exceptional venues and customer service for their couples. Avensole Winery was named "Best Outdoor Venue" in Temecula, while Galway Downs and Fillmore Chapel secured the title of "Best Indoor Venue" in Temecula and Ventura County, respectively. This achievement reinforces Wedgewood Weddings' position as a leader in the Southern California wedding market.

"We are honored to have three of our Southern California venues recognized by California Wedding Day magazine," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams at Avensole Winery, Galway Downs, and Fillmore Chapel, who consistently go above and beyond to create incredible experiences for our couples and their guests."

Wedgewood Weddings & Events remains committed to prioritizing the client experience above all else. This dedication is evident in the heartfelt testimonial from Jake and Casey, a couple who recently celebrated their wedding at Galway Downs: "Many guests commented that they could tell how much care and pride the team put into making sure our day was perfect. We got to interact with every member of the team, and everyone was so welcoming and kind. We are so appreciative of every single moment on our special day, and we can't thank the Galway Downs team enough."

Crystal MacNeil, Southern California Regional Manager at Wedgewood Weddings & Events, emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional service, stating, "As we continue to grow, what truly sets us apart is our attention to detail and how much we truly care about each and every couple. Our teams pour their hearts into ensuring that every wedding is a reflection of the couple's unique love story, and we take great pride in being a part of their special day."

Avensole Winery, located in picturesque Temecula Valley wine country, has earned the title of "Best Outdoor Venue." The venue is surrounded by acres of vineyards and rolling hills, offering a stunning outdoor setting. With its tranquil pond, breathtaking vineyard views, and panoramic hillside landscapes, Avensole Winery provides an exceptional backdrop for any celebration.

Galway Downs, situated on an impressive 240-acre high-end equestrian center in Temecula, has been awarded "Best Indoor Venue." The venue's immaculately maintained grounds feature serene ponds and mature trees, all set against the backdrop of the Temecula Valley's countryside. The expansive reception space is a modern barn featuring elegant draping, polished concrete floors, an oversized bar area, and a double-sided stone fireplace.

Fillmore Chapel, a historic venue in Ventura County, has been recognized as the "Best Indoor Venue" for its unique reception space within a former church. Originally built in 1929, this venue has undergone a thorough renovation while preserving its original charm. The large reception space features stained glass windows, high ceilings with intricate wooden beams, and original light fixtures crafted by local artisans. Conveniently located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Fillmore Chapel is an excellent choice for local and destination weddings.

As Wedgewood Weddings & Events continues to expand its portfolio of venues nationwide, the company remains committed to providing couples with a diverse range of options to suit their individual tastes and preferences. This recognition from California Wedding Day celebrates the company's dedication to excellent customer service and maintaining its position at the forefront of the industry.

For more information about Wedgewood Weddings & Events and their award-winning venues, please visit their website at WedgewoodWeddings.com.

