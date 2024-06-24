ElringKlinger Group selects Pickens County to establish first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ElringKlinger Group (ElringKlinger), an automotive supplier, today announced it selects Pickens County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $40.3 million investment will create 115 new jobs.

Headquartered in Germany, ElringKlinger focuses on two growth markets: the electrification of mobility and the advancement of the hydrogen economy. The company positioned itself for both markets at an early stage based on its core competencies – cutting-edge battery and fuel cell technology, related components and assemblies for engines, and the chassis of a car, including plastic housing and metallic stamped and molded parts. The company operates 44 manufacturing sites worldwide, producing innovative solutions for customers around the globe.

ElringKlinger will manufacture electric battery cell contacting systems at its new 226,000-square-foot facility located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. Cell contacting systems are crucial components of a battery system that connect the individual cells and make the energy available to the drive system. The new operation will become the company’s main U.S. hub for developing and manufacturing battery products.

Operations are expected to be online in mid-2025.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to Pickens County to assist with the costs of site preparation, building construction and road improvements.

QUOTES

“The new site in Pickens County is the next step for ElringKlinger in the implementation of its SHAPE30 transformation strategy. The American market generally offers great potential for battery technology applications. When it comes to unlocking this potential, the U.S. state of South Carolina is an optimal starting point for establishing the Group’s Battery Center Americas.” -ElringKlinger Group CEO Thomas Jessulat

“ElringKlinger’s decision to establish its first South Carolina operation is further proof that the automotive industry continues to drive our state’s economy forward. The company’s new facility in Pickens County, along with the 115 new jobs it creates, will greatly benefit our state and citizens for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to ElringKlinger on its new manufacturing facility in Pickens County. ElringKlinger’s new operation, which will serve as the company’s U.S. hub for battery products, is a testament to South Carolina’s reputation for excellence in automotive manufacturing.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Pickens County’s workforce, including the Scholar Technicians from our Pickens County Career and Technology Center, are a perfect match for ElringKlinger’s high manufacturing standards and cutting-edge technology. We are excited to welcome ElringKlinger and its 115 valuable jobs to the Easley area where we are poised to thrive together for years to come.” -Pickens County Council Chairman Chris Bowers

“We are pleased that ElringKlinger has chosen Pickens County for its manufacturing and development hub in the United States. The company is a worldwide leader in automotive e-mobility technologies, and they are another great example of a high-tech international company choosing the Upstate because of our talented workforce, excellent manufacturing climate and proximity to markets. We look forward to them growing in our region.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John H. Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS