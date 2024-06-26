US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Because of Asbestos Exposure on a Ship-Submarine to Call Them for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Attorneys-Get Better Compensation

"Our bottom line is we want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family to receive the best possible compensation results as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The US Navy Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Veteran of the US Navy with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to avoid the internet minefield of middlemen/broker law firms and to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 for on the spot access to some of the nation's most skilled attorneys. The Advocate has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and they know the nation's top lawyers when it comes to mesothelioma compensation.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "The last thing we want to have happen to a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members is for them to get lost in an internet-'to good to be true offer' that include mesothelioma marketing law firms or local car accident law firms trying to cash in on a Navy Veteran's mesothelioma compensation claim. Our bottom line is we want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family to receive the best possible compensation results."

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate believes almost all US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma will have a few things in common with respect to their asbestos exposure:

*“The US Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos on their ship or submarine. In most instances, these types of asbestos exposures typically involved a ship’s or submarine’s engine room, propulsion center, a repair/machine shop, or routine maintenance on the ship or submarine.

* “Some of the most extreme exposure to asbestos occurred when US Navy Veterans were required to stay on their ship or submarine at a shipyard for maintenance, a major repair, or a retrofit. Most of these shipyards or naval repair facilities are in the following US States: Virginia, Maine, Maryland, Connecticut, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, California, Georgia, Florida, Washington, Hawaii or Subic Bay in the Philippines.”

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

*"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: "We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys."