FLAVORx and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Fillmaster Systems for VA, DoD
This partnership will help open a critical channel to allow us to provide innovative water dispensing solutions to our pharmacy customers.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and FLAVORx, a leading provider of purified water dispensers for pharmacies, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as FLAVORx’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.
— Stuart Amos, President and CEO of FLAVORx and Fillmaster Systems
The Fillmaster Pro UV fully automates reconstitution to make preparing liquid prescriptions more efficient, leaving pharmacy staff with more time to focus on patient care. The dispenser pairs integrated UV filtration technology with a Reverse Osmosis water purification system to ensure prescriptions are filled with safe, high-quality water that’s free from contaminants.
As FLAVORx’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. FLAVORx’s Fillmaster UV system is now available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"We are thrilled to join forces with FLAVORx to represent the Fillmaster Pro UV system on our contract vehicles. Having the Fillmaster Pro UV on the Government’s ECAT, FSS, and GSA contracting platforms is going to make a huge difference in the customer experience and streamline purchasing,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.
“We are excited to partner with Lovell Government Services. Their expertise within the contracting space has been invaluable, and this will no doubt enhance the procurement process for many federal agencies. This partnership will help open a critical channel to allow us to provide innovative water dispensing solutions to our pharmacy customers,” said Stuart Amos, President and CEO of FLAVORx and Fillmaster Systems.
About FLAVORx and Fillmaster Systems
Since 1992, FLAVORx and Fillmaster Systems have been providing pharmacies with purified water dispensers that automate the process of reconstituting liquid medications. Currently over 24,000 pharmacies in the United States and Canada use systems from FLAVORx and Fillmaster to improve pharmacy workflow and patient care. In addition to purified water dispensers, FLAVORx also offers pharmacies flavoring systems that make it easier for children to take liquid medication.
Learn more at www.flavorx.com/
For Media Inquiries:
Kevin Etter
ketter@flavorx.com
443-276-7827
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn