City Wide Facility Continues to Expand in California with Mt. Diablo Location
Local Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Walnut Creek & Concord RegionCONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in California, making it the thirteenth to serve the state. The new office will serve commercial properties in the Mt. Diablo region.
Local building owners and property management companies in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur David Fawkes opened the Central Coast office at 2001 Clayton Road, Suite 200 in Concord, CA.
"I joined City Wide because it offered my family and me the opportunity to grow a substantial small business within our local community. We provide essential business services in an industry craving a more personalized, white-glove experience, which we deliver every day.” Said Fawkes. “Combined with the exceptional company culture and unwavering support at City Wide, it felt like a place I could comfortably call home—a place where my team and I could grow both personally and professionally.”
Prior to beginning his journey with City Wide, Fawkes served in leadership roles with Dropbox and Accenture Strategy. He has additional sales leadership experience through his work as General Manager with CIBC.
City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with independent and locally owned companies to provide services to our clients. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while allowing small businesses to develop alongside a company with a proven system and track record in the facility maintenance industry.
For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Mt. Diablo area and the services it offers, please visit MtDiablo.GoCityWide.com or call (925) 369-7171.
About City Wide Facility Solutions
Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.
For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com. For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com.
