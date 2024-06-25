Women’s Foundation of the South Partners with Ms. Foundation for “Honor Her” Event July 6, 2024

New Orleans-based Nonprofit Will Host The One-day Empowerment Event celebrating Women

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS), the pioneering nonprofit that exists to improve futures for women and girls of color in the South, continues to revolutionize grant-making in the region by using its funds to support women-of-color-led nonprofits. The organization announced that it will partner with Ms. Foundation for Women to present Honor Her, a one-day empowerment event celebrating women in business, philanthropy, and community leadership. The event will take place on July 6 and is open to the public; tickets are available here: https://givebutter.com/HonorHerNOLA. The event begins at 10am; doors open at 9:30am.

The event begins with a Chef’s Table brunch from 10 am to 1pm. The brunch menu will be curated by award-winning women chefs and restaurateurs from James Beard Foundation-nominated Alma Café, Li’l Dizzy’s Café, the Munch Factory, and Vaucresson’s Creole Café. Specialty cocktails will be provided by master mixologists from Turning Tables. Wine will be sponsored by Republic National Distributing Company and Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits.

The first part of the morning will feature a presentation of the inaugural HerStory Honors Awards, which were created to celebrate and amplify women leaders’ voices and acknowledge the deep impact of their work. HerStory Honors Awards will be presented to:

-Dr. Vera Triplett, Founder and CEO of The Noble Minds Institute for Whole Child Learning

-Omisade Burney-Scott, creator of The Black Girls’ Guide to Surviving Menopause

-Dr. Tashion Macon, author of “Coming in Hot – The Blueprint for Black Women Setting the World Ablaze”

-Beatrice Dixon, founder of The Honey Pot Company

The awards presentation will be followed by a rich, intergenerational storytelling experience, sharing inspirational and moving stories of collective wisdom and power, hosted by The Black Girls’ Guide to Surviving Menopause.

From 1pm to 4pm, Honor Her continues with a day party celebration, with music by the incomparable Odd The Artist, special guest appearances by Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank & the Bangas, Cupid of the Cupid Shuffle, and Darria Thomas, “Lady D”, known for her line dance leader and instructor skills.

During the full day of experiences, attendees are invited to enjoy an exciting marketplace for fashion and accessories, crafted by designers, including fêted designers Korto Momolu, odAOMO, Sue Sede, and Kina B. Handcrafted Goddess Wear.

Honor Her will take place at St. Anna’s Dodwell House, 1519 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana— an ADA accessible venue. Tickets are available for full-day experiences and Lounge + Day Party Only accessibility, with all-day tickets retailing for $175 each and Lounge + Day Party tickets for $50. Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/HonorHerNOLA and have limited availability.

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.

