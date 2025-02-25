Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation Honors Black History Month with Focus on Racial Equity and Economic Empowerment

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This February, the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation (WRF) proudly honors Black History Month by hosting a series of community events and campaigns aimed at fostering dialogue, inspiring action, and showcasing the ingenuity and resilience of Arkansans working to create a more equitable future.

These initiatives build on WRF’s historical efforts to address systemic inequities, from its early support of civil rights organizations to its current investments in community-led solutions for economic justice and racial equity. Grounded in the legacy of Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, WRF continues its unwavering commitment to championing transformative solutions that uplift the strengths, aspirations, and leadership of Arkansas’s Black communities.

“Winthrop Rockefeller’s belief in the inherent potential of all people has shaped the Foundation’s mission for over five decades,” said Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, Chief Executive Officer of WRF. “As we commemorate Black History Month, we reaffirm our commitment to asset-framing—a powerful approach that centers the talents and contributions of Arkansas’s Black communities, rather than defining them by the barriers they face.”

Throughout the year, including during Black History Month, WRF funds multiple initiatives that help Black Arkansans, including:

--Supporting HBCUs: WRF supports Arkansas HBCUs, including the University of Arkansas and Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

--Supporting DecARcerate: WRF supports DecARcerate, a grassroots coalition that works to end mass incarceration in Arkansas.

--Investing in equitable futures: WRF invests in programs that help Arkansans earn livable wages, get quality education, and build generational wealth.

--Helping ALICE families: WRF helps Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) families.

--Investing in nonprofits: WRF invests in nonprofits that work on behalf of Black Arkansans.

WRF invites partners, allies, and Arkansans across the state to join in these efforts, share their voices, and contribute to a movement that celebrates the power of community and collective action.

The work of WRF is a testament to Winthrop Rockefeller’s legacy as a leader who believed in the transformative power of equity and opportunity. By centering the strengths of Arkansas’s Black communities and fostering economic empowerment, WRF continues to build a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information or to get involved, visit https://wrfoundation.org/.

About the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation relentlessly pursues equity for all Arkansans by investing in transformative solutions that amplify community strengths and advance systemic change. Inspired by the visionary leadership of Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, WRF remains dedicated to creating pathways to opportunity and equity through strategic philanthropy and advocacy.

