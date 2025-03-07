Meet Adria Gaines: A Trailblazer in Women’s Construction

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we celebrate Women in Construction Week™, hosted by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), and honor Women’s History Month, we proudly highlight Adria Gaines of Project Navy Blue—a visionary female builder making a lasting impact in the industry. Her journey into home restoration and dedication to sustainable, culturally rooted design exemplify the growing influence of women in construction.

As a Memphis-based Black woman carving her path in a male-dominated industry, Gaines defied the odds to become a LEED-certified builder and designer, celebrated for her ability to blend cultural heritage with sustainable innovation. To date, her company, Project Navy Blue, has built and remodeled over thirty-five homes for families and continues to grow.

“As a female builder, I understand that homes tell stories of our past and build future legacies,” said Gaines. “My designs and creativity are based on the stories we passed down for generations, and my inspiration is gathered from my own homes growing up.”

Gaines applies her roots as a Black woman from the South to inspire her design. Her company, Project Navy Blue, derives its name from her deep appreciation for the color navy blue—a hue she values for its strength and resilience rather than its softness. The namesake also hearkens back to the “haint blue” porch ceilings of the South, a paint color that Black communities historically used to symbolize the warding off of evil spirits and protection for homes often in danger of destruction by the forces of racism. As a Black woman in the field, Gaines is an inspirational model.

A new report, entitled Women in Construction Week™ 2025: Key Statistics, Expert Insights, and Success Stories, from home improvement website Fixr, found that the number of women in construction increased by forty-five percent over the past decade, including every year since 2016. In 2023, over ten percent of the construction workforce in the United States were women, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), a significant increase from 2010.

Journalists can view her work at www.projectnavyblue.com or on IG (@ProjectNavyBlue), Facebook (Project Navy Blue, LLC) or LinkedIn (@AdriaMGaines). Journalists can learn more about Women in Construction Week™, celebrating and promoting women's role in the construction industry since 1998, by following #wicweek #wicweek25 or #womeninconstructionweek2025 on social media or the NAWIC website.

