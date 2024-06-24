Dr. Shin Mukai selected as Top Chief Scientific Officer of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Shin Mukai honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shin Mukai, Co-founder, CEO and CSO of New Wind Therapeutics L3C, was recently selected as Top Chief Scientific Officer of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over two decades of experience, Dr. Mukai is the Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer at his own company New Wind Therapeutics L3C, and is a trailblazing chemical biologist and entrepreneur trained at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. His expertise is in synthetic organic/medicinal chemistry (design and synthesis of new drugs) and biology/immunology (elucidation of disease mechanisms by single-cell mRNA sequencing, flow cytometry, animal experiments etc). Dr. Mukai is very passionate about applying his unique skillset to cancer-related research and his dream is to change the world by beating cancer, bridging the gap between academia and the pharmaceutical industry, and becoming a leader who can produce great leaders. The current goal is making novel small-molecule inhibitors of cancer stem cells particularly in pancreatic cancer.
Prior to his career, Dr. Mukai earned his Bachelor’s and Masters’s degrees from Kyoto University with the focus on Bio-Organic Chemistry. He further earned his PhD from The University of Western Australia also in Bio-Organic Chemistry where he worked on the design and synthesis of phosphohistidine analogues with the ultimate goal of producing anti-phosphohistidine antibodies. He also earned a Certificate in Entrepreneurship Essentials from Harvard Business School. After completing his PhD, Dr. Mukai undertook postdoctoral studies. At Keio University School of Medicine in Japan, he developed a patented treatment for chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease. In his second postdoctoral work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School, he provided some insights into the clinical significance of macrophage heterogeneity in human diseases.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Mukai has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. His company, New Wind Therapeutics L3C, is listed as one of the 50 Leading Companies of the Year 2024 by The Silicon Review. He also earned a Global Recognition Award for his company as well. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Chief Scientific Officer of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Shin Mukai for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Mukai believes “Leaders should be open to new challenges and embrace innovation. They should demonstrate resilience, professionalism, and positivity, even in the face of obstacles. Qualities like creativity, enthusiasm, determination, and courage are more important than intelligence for empowering leaders to create positive change. It is also essential for leaders to prioritize their well-being and avoid burnout. By managing their health effectively, leaders can set an example for their team members.” He enjoys jogging in his spare time and has completed 14 full marathons so far. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://newwindl3c.com/
