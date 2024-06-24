Submit Release
MPD Makes an Arrest in a Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for a shooting.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of 13th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. The victim was outside of his vehicle when a suspect attempted to steal it. A struggle ensued, and a second suspect shot the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 19-year-old Elijah Hernandez, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24094273

###

