MPD Arrests Woman in Fatal Southeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in Saturday night’s fatal stabbing.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 8:06 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, for the report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Dwayne Boyd, of no fixed address.

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, 32-year-old Vanessa Bonaparte, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 24095412

###