Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,370 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Woman in Fatal Southeast Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in Saturday night’s fatal stabbing.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 8:06 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, for the report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Dwayne Boyd, of no fixed address.

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, 32-year-old Vanessa Bonaparte, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 24095412

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests Woman in Fatal Southeast Stabbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more