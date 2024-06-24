FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 24, 2024

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project celebrates graduates at its 10th ceremony

Retired Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Tim Johnson to serve as the keynote speaker

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, approximately 15 graduates of the Baltimore City District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP) will be recognized for their successful completion of the program. Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore, presiding, founded DCREP in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration. To date, more than 200 participants have completed the program. The DCREP graduates will be joined by family, friends, judges, and prosecutors who celebrate their achievement.

In addition, retired Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Tim Johnson, who played in the 2006-2007 season and was originally signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2001, will serve as the keynote speaker. Johnson also played college football at Youngstown State and played for the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, and Calgary Stampeders during his career. Johnson is the CEO of the Head Impact Prevention Football League (HIP) for young athletes, which he founded in 2017 to offer a safer version of the game. He also created HIP MD, LLC in 2020, which produces three-dimensional, anti-concussion brain gear.

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions about the event. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom during the graduation ceremony, however, members of the media may conduct on-camera interviews in the hallway outside of the courtroom. Judge Pastore will be available for interviews before or after the ceremony. All persons being photographed should be asked for their consent. Program participants can also be interviewed before or after the ceremony.

###