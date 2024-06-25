Taking it to the Streets & Founder Rene Boisvert to resurrect 50 year old Home Building Model to cure Homeless Housing
A U.S. government plan to build millions of homes started in the 1970’s to cure shortage. But Congress decided against doing such demonstration projects.
Our non-profit is elated to have our homeless housing business model validated as a viable solution to housing the homeless at scale.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few weeks back, Taking it to the Streets founder Rene Boisvert was reading the Sunday business section of the New York Times. He came across a real estate article – “Little Boxes could hold a Housing Solution.” He was elated to say the least.
Over recent months, Boisvert has been struggling to identify and raise the capital needed to launch his non-profit organization’s efforts to build homeless housing – at scale. Many, not fully understanding his business model considered his organization’s efforts a fool’s errand. Or as Mark Twain would offer – “A man with a new idea is a crank until the idea succeeds.”
But in reading the New York Times article he learned, to no surprise, that his idea had been attempted in the U.S. over 50 years ago. Back when Nixon was President. It was called – Operation Breakthrough. But was silently aborted after but a few years. Why it was aborted, history was unclear.
While Operation Breakthrough had little impact in the United States at the time, it had radically influenced other countries. In Japan, nearly all construction is industrialized. In Sweden, 45% of construction is industrialized.
The premise of Operation Breakthrough was essentially – what if we could build houses the same way the automobile industry produces cars? Streamlining the building system for predictable outcomes and fast delivery.
In California alone, there are over 180,000 homeless individuals. Without a roof over their head or a place to call home.
It has been Taking it to the Streets goal to bring to market a business model that will be able to – build homeless housing at scale.
In finding this New York Times article, Rene Boisvert learned that he and his organization are not a “crank.” As Mark Twain had quoted. That his non-profit’s business model for building homeless housing – at scale – had been validated in the real world (specifically in both Sweden and Japan).
Now, it’s full speed ahead to finalize investment and fundraising so to bring their model to the market here in California. Over 180,000 homeless are waiting for homes. The sooner the better.
