Homeless Housing Developer (Boisvert) inspired by Winston Churchill as he takes New Real Estate Model to the Marketplace
Northern California housing developer takes on housing the homeless.
We make a living by what we get. But we make a life by what we give.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired and motivated by the great statesman Winston Churchill, Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
— Winston Churchill
Streets founder, Rene Boisvert does his best to live by Churchill’s words of wisdom. His organization has created and developed a new and nascent development model that significantly reduces both costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, land acquisition, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Ultimately bringing more rigor and resources to scaling their development impact efforts. Think social sector franchising. Because under current well intended efforts, without scaling, the homeless crisis will continue to worsen as it has for many decades.
Think…Amazon for its ability to scale.
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization has been quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. In creating new solutions that disrupt conventional approaches and conventional thinking has been the non-profit’s business model so to multiply its philanthropic impact to help those suffering in need.
