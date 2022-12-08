President Obama sings high praise for Taking it to the Streets & Founder Rene Boisvert
Taking it to the Streets announces its real estate model for scaling the development of homeless housing. Faster, Simpler, Cheaper.
“Our non-profit is honored to have been recognized by President Obama for our efforts to take on the challenges of those suffering from poverty and homelessness.””OAKLAND, CA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conventional thinking is the biggest roadblock to housing the homeless. The housing development industry is in extreme need for disruption.
— Rene Boisvert, Founder – Taking it to the Streets
Such the case, Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
Taking it to the Streets new homeless housing development model is: a pre-configured template to standardize and scale housing development delivered via a social sector franchising approach.
This is a new, nascent approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, land acquisition, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think…Amazon for its ability to scale.
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking. The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving and homeless housing development has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact and to scale meaningful results.
Such efforts have not gone unnoticed. Having caught the attention of President Obama, he offered the following kudos to the Taking it to the Streets organization:
“With gratitude, I want to applaud your launching of Taking it to the Streets. With our government’s ongoing financial challenges, the implementation of new, creative means of raising revenues for our fellow countrymen in need is of paramount importance.” - Barack Obama
Taking it to the Streets is proud to have been recognized in such high esteem.
