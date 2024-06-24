Cailabs US Inc. Jeff Huggins Picked for NSBA Leadership Council
The NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
As the president of a small business, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Huggins of CAILABS, US Inc. has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
— Jeff Huggins, President of Cailabs US Inc.
Huggins, a recognized leader in the business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As the president of a small business, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation.” said Jeff Huggins. “Small business is the bedrock of U.S. jobs and innovation. In joining the Leadership Council, I hope to contribute to unleash small business innovation, especially when it comes to government procurement and National Defense.”
Jeff is an experienced, and successful space, aerospace and defense executive who has a history of growing businesses. He started his career as a Naval Intelligence Officer and has also served the nation as a Senior State Department official. Jeff has an engineering degree from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and an MBA from the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, in Charlottesville, VA.
Cailabs US Inc. has joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of its efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and the impact of access to capital. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on facilitating valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while making sure that small business has a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Cailabs US Inc. as part of our Leadership Council,” said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “They came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Cailabs US Inc., based in Washington, D.C., is one of the few companies that offers turnkey optical ground stations with a unique capacity to compensate for atmospheric turbulence – enabling high-capacity laser communications, even through the atmosphere – the company has responded to demand from the US defense sector, for which laser technology is a high priority.
About Cailabs
Cailabs US Inc., based in Washington DC and a world leader in photonics, combines outstanding engineering and expertise in laser light to design, manufacture and sell innovative optical solutions for defense, space, telecoms, and laser machining industries. Cailabs is one of the few companies that offers turnkey optical ground stations for satellite communication, with a unique capacity to compensate for atmospheric turbulence—enabling Gigabyte data rates from satellites. By combining its mastery of the science of light with outstanding engineering, Cailabs is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, accelerating progress and paving the way for a brighter future.
