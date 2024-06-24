Universal Recall Platform Alliance Doubles Number of Signatories
Alliance calling for improvements to slow, inaccurate communications more than doubles in size since launching at end of March
The growing number of signatories underscores the urgent need to overhaul the outdated, risky recall system. A centralized electronic platform provides the best solution.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch just three months ago, the Universal Recall Platform Alliance (URPA) — a collaborative effort by leading healthcare organizations to address the critical inefficiencies plaguing the recall alert communication process — has more than doubled its number of signatories, and has also added a number of healthcare solution providers and medical device manufacturers. That’s the word from NotiSphere, the company leading the effort to improve patient safety by increasing the speed and accuracy of recall communications.
— NotiSphere Founder and CEO Guillermo Ramas
This groundbreaking alliance builds on the momentum of an open letter to the medical device industry, highlighted in Fast Company and Becker’s Hospital Review, advocating for the adoption of a unified, electronic recall communications platform. NotiSphere, known for its innovative solutions in healthcare communication, has led this call to action, providing the technology and vision necessary for such an ambitious undertaking. URPA invites all healthcare organizations to join and advance the industry toward a more streamlined recall management process.
The current, paper-based system of recall communications is slow and fragmentary, wholly inadequate to the volume of devices that are being recalled for flaws that imperil patients. The kind of unified platform URPA seeks would offer a single point of communication for all updates and alerts. This centralization would streamline the recall management process, ensuring more efficient responses and thereby safeguarding patient health.
“The growing number of signatories underscores the urgent need to overhaul the outdated, risky recall system,” said NotiSphere Founder and CEO Guillermo Ramas. “Providers deserve immediate, reliable access to recall information and supply-chain updates. A centralized electronic platform provides the best solution to this long-standing issue.”
Healthcare organizations are urged to join URPA and contribute to this shift in industry practices. More information and the open letter are available at: https://www.notisphere.com/URPA/Open-letter.
About NotiSphere
NotiSphere transforms the way medical device manufacturers communicate recall alerts to healthcare providers with its state-of-the-art digital platform. By establishing direct, real-time connections, NotiSphere ensures that critical recall information reaches providers efficiently, minimizing the risk to patient safety. NotiSphere's mission is to mitigate the impact of recall events by improving communication between medical device manufacturers and healthcare organizations, promoting a safer and more reliable healthcare supply chain. By choosing NotiSphere, manufacturers can demonstrate their commitment to patient safety and operational excellence. Learn more at https://www.notisphere.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here