NIÙKE Foods Announces Membership with Plant Based Foods Association and VEGPRENEUR
With the launch of innovative, sustainable products as Quinoa Milk (QMILQ) and Vegan Mayonnaise (VMAYO), plant based associations applaud NIÙKE Foods.
We look forward to connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs and brand builders to leverage new networks to drive growth and awareness for our brand.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIÙKE Foods, a leading innovator in the plant-based food industry, is thrilled to announce its recent membership with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and VEGPRENEUR. These strategic memberships underscore NIÙKE Foods' commitment to advancing the plant-based movement and supporting entrepreneurial initiatives within the vegan community.
— Gustavo Colla, CFO, NIÙKE Foods
Joining the Plant Based Foods Association, the leading U.S. trade association supporting the plant-based foods industry, aligns perfectly with NIÙKE Foods’ mission to provide high-quality, sustainable, and delicious plant-based alternatives. As a member, NIÙKE Foods will collaborate with other industry leaders to advocate for favorable policies, share best practices, and drive innovation in the plant-based sector.
"The Plant Based Foods Association is dedicated to strengthening, elevating, and championing the plant-based foods industry and our members. The plant-based foods industry is fueled by innovative companies, like NIÚKE Foods, making a diverse range of products that benefit both consumers and the environment. We are thrilled to have NIÚKE Foods join our community." Maddie Segal, Director of Membership.
NIÙKE Foods is also proud to join VEGPRENEUR, a global network that supports vegan entrepreneurs and businesses. This membership will provide NIÙKE Foods with valuable resources, networking opportunities, and insights into the latest trends and developments in the vegan business community. "At VEGPRENEUR, we pride ourselves in working with sustainable, innovative brands, and are so excited to support the launch of this new type of alternative milk, Quinoa Plant Milk -- QMILQ, which will offer not only a new varietal but also essential nutrition in this first of a kind product to market!" said Noah Hyams, Founder of VEGPRENEUR.
“Joining VEGPRENEUR is an exciting step for NIÙKE Foods,” added Gustavo Colla, CFO. “We look forward to connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs and leveraging the network to drive growth and awareness for our brand. This partnership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of making plant-based foods more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.”
NIÙKE Foods is eager to fully leverage the benefits of both the Plant Based Foods Association and VEGPRENEUR contributing to the collective efforts in advancing plant-based food options. This membership will enhance the brand's ability to innovate and deliver products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.
About NIÙKE Foods:
NIÙKE Foods, based in Miami, Florida is a pioneering company in the plant-based food industry. Known for its innovative products such as the first Quinoa Plant Milk and the popular Sriracha VMAYO powered by chickpeas, NIÙKE Foods is committed to sustainability, quality, and supporting an all-female workforce. The company’s mission is to provide delicious, healthy, and environmentally friendly food options that cater to the needs of modern consumers-vegans and flexitarians alike.
For more information about NIÙKE Foods, please visit www.niukefoods.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Bianca Bucaram
Bucaram Public Relations
(713) 898-6552
Bianca@bucaramprg.com
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here