FEMA Assistance Available for Otero County Residents

DENTON, Texas. – Otero County has been added to the major disaster declaration for New Mexico following the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding that began June 17.

Residents in Otero County may be eligible for disaster assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Eligible applicants may qualify for rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Individuals and households in the Mescalero Apache Tribe and Lincoln County may also be eligible for disaster assistance. reg

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid, and may include:

Serious Needs : Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Serious Needs Assistance requires an inspection to confirm eligibility before funds are provided to applicants.

: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement : Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Displacement Assistance requires an inspection to confirm eligibility before funds are provided to applicants.

: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement : Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage. Rental Assistance : Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Personal Property : Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment. Child Care : Money to help you pay for increased or new child care expenses caused by the disaster.

: Money to help you pay for increased or new child care expenses caused by the disaster. Transportation : Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use. Moving and Storage Expenses : Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage. Computer Assistance: Money for people whoneed to repair or replace disaster-damaged computers.

Apply to FEMA

You can apply to FEMA in several ways including online at DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices, or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4795. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.