Guide for Foraging the Superfood Nettle

The uncomfortable nettle sting often discourages many from foraging this wonderfully beneficial herb. Though most forage nettle with gloves, it’s common for a nettle to inadvertently sting the wrists or legs when foraging.

Fortunately, nature provides its own antidote to the sting with plantain and dock, two common roadside plants that often grow near nettle.

Plantain (Plantago) is commonly found in lawns, gardens and roadside verges where nettles grow. This plantain is not related to the plantain fruit, Musa paradisiaca. The plantain plant is known for its broad, ribbed leaves and distinctive seed spikes. Both broadleaf plantain (Plantago major) and narrowleaf plantain (Plantago lanceolata) species possess potent medicinal properties.

Plantain leaves contain compounds such as mucilage, tannins and allantoin, which impart anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and wound-healing properties. When applied topically to nettle stings, plantain helps to neutralise the sting’s chemicals, reduce inflammation and promote skin healing. It requires no preparation to gain the medicinal effects — pluck a fresh leaf, crush it between the fingers to release the juices and apply it directly to the affected area. Plantain’s cooling and soothing effects provide rapid relief from nettle-related discomfort, as well as working on bee and wasp stings, poison ivy (Toxicodendron) or other allergens causing itching, redness and swelling.

When foraging for plantain to treat nettle stings, look for plants growing in clean, pesticide-free areas away from roadsides or other sources of pollution. Choose leaves that are fresh and vibrant, preferably from younger plants, as they tend to contain higher concentrations of active compounds.

You can also create a poultice by mashing plantain leaves into a paste and applying it to the affected area, securing it in place with a clean bandage or a first-aid medical adhesive tape, such as micropore.

Dock (Rumex crispus), also known as curly dock or broadleaf dock, is also suggested as a remedy for nettle stings due to its astringent properties. The leaves of dock plants contain compounds that help reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin. However, though dock is rich in quercetin, which has antihistaminic properties, it doesn’t possess compounds that address the other chemicals that nettle injects into the skin surface, such as formic acid. Additionally, dock requires careful preparation and application to be effective. The bitter leaves must be crushed or chewed to release their juices before being applied directly to the affected area. While dock may provide some relief, its effectiveness can vary greatly from person to person.