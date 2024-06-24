CSP Launches Retail Media Network Forum
This new forum will take place on Oct. 27 - 28, 2024 in Schaumburg, IL.CHICAGO, IL, US, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSP is excited to announce the launch of Retail Media Network Forum, an event focused on exploring the potential of retail media networks in the convenience store sector. The forum will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg, Schaumburg, IL on Oct. 27-28, just before the CSP's C-StoreTEC.
"This forum highlights our industry's dedication to innovation and education," says Amanda Buehner, SVP of Events and Media at CSP. “We are also pleased to collaborate with Art Sebastian, CEO of NexChapter and the Chairman of our C-StoreTEC Advisory Board.” Art Sebastian adds, “Convenience stores offer unique opportunities due to their store density, visit frequency, and the nature of impulse purchases. By bringing together retailers, CPG brands, and technology companies, we aim to help our industry tap into the retail media network space.”
The Retail Media Network Forum will offer actionable insights from industry experts on the latest trends and best practices in c-store retail media networks, opportunities to connect with key players in the convenience retail and retail media networks ecosystems to foster partnerships and collaborations, and in-depth workshops led by specialists to provide practical skills needed to thrive in this evolving landscape.
In addition to a keynote presentation, the forum will feature a panel discussion where retail executives from Yesway, CEFCO, and Giant Eagle will share insights about their company’s journey in the retail media space.
Sponsorship opportunities are now available and registration requests are currently being accepted. For more information and updated, please visit https://cspretailmedianetworks.com.
Contact: Retailers: Mitch Morrison, VP of Retailer Relations at mitch.morrison@informa.com
CPG Companies and Technology Solution Providers: Jeanie Hornung, VP Convenience Technology Partnerships at jeanie.hornung@informa.com
About Informa Connect Foodservice Informa Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust. Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com
Chell Murillo
Informa Connect
+1 630-660-1485
email us here