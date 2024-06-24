Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 24-28, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

June 24-28, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 24

9:55 a.m. Speak at U.S. Telecom Leadership Summit

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley

11:30 a.m. Speak at Huntsman Seminar for Teachers

Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah

Tuesday, June 25

9 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: KSL Studios

Wednesday, June 26

7:45 a.m. Meet with International Olympic Committee

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard

Location: Kearns Mansion

5:30 p.m. Meet with Judge Thomas Griffith

Location: Salt Lake City

Thursday, June 27

No public meetings

Friday, June 28

12:30 p.m. Speak at Aspen Ideas Festival

Location: Aspen, Colorado

2:30 p.m. Meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

Location: Virtual meeting

3 p.m. Meet with Harvey Mason Jr.

Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

June 24-28, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, June 24

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with American Exchange Project/Mountain Heights Academy Students

Location: Capitol Rotunda

4 p.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, June 25

9 a.m. Emergency Management Administration Council meeting

Location: Capitol Building

10:30 a.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 26

No public meetings

Thursday, June 27

9 a.m. Speak at One Commerce conference

Location: Hall of Governor’s

11 a.m. Speak at Huntsman Seminar for Teachers

Location: Capitol Rotunda

1 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. State Building Ownership Authority Board meeting

Location: Ramptom room

Friday, June 28

No public meetings



###