Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 24-28, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

June 24-28, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 24

9:55 a.m. Speak at U.S. Telecom Leadership Summit 

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley 

11:30 a.m. Speak at Huntsman Seminar for Teachers 

Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah 

Tuesday, June 25

9 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio 

Location: KSL Studios 

Wednesday, June 26

7:45 a.m. Meet with International Olympic Committee 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard

Location: Kearns Mansion

5:30 p.m. Meet with Judge Thomas Griffith

Location: Salt Lake City

Thursday, June 27 

No public meetings 

Friday, June 28 

12:30 p.m. Speak at Aspen Ideas Festival

Location: Aspen, Colorado

2:30 p.m. Meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3 p.m. Meet with Harvey Mason Jr. 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

June 24-28, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, June 24

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with American Exchange Project/Mountain Heights Academy Students

Location: Capitol Rotunda

4 p.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, June 25

9 a.m. Emergency Management Administration Council meeting

Location: Capitol Building

10:30 a.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, June 26

No public meetings

Thursday, June 27 

9 a.m. Speak at One Commerce conference

Location: Hall of Governor’s

11 a.m. Speak at Huntsman Seminar for Teachers

Location: Capitol Rotunda

1 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. State Building Ownership Authority Board meeting

Location: Ramptom room

Friday, June 28 

No public meetings

###

