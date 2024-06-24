Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for June 24-28, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
June 24-28, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 24
9:55 a.m. Speak at U.S. Telecom Leadership Summit
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Deer Valley
11:30 a.m. Speak at Huntsman Seminar for Teachers
Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah
Tuesday, June 25
9 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: KSL Studios
Wednesday, June 26
7:45 a.m. Meet with International Olympic Committee
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Meet with Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard
Location: Kearns Mansion
5:30 p.m. Meet with Judge Thomas Griffith
Location: Salt Lake City
Thursday, June 27
No public meetings
Friday, June 28
12:30 p.m. Speak at Aspen Ideas Festival
Location: Aspen, Colorado
2:30 p.m. Meet with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan
Location: Virtual meeting
3 p.m. Meet with Harvey Mason Jr.
Location: Virtual meeting
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
June 24-28, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, June 24
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with American Exchange Project/Mountain Heights Academy Students
Location: Capitol Rotunda
4 p.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, June 25
9 a.m. Emergency Management Administration Council meeting
Location: Capitol Building
10:30 a.m. Meet with Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Wednesday, June 26
No public meetings
Thursday, June 27
9 a.m. Speak at One Commerce conference
Location: Hall of Governor’s
11 a.m. Speak at Huntsman Seminar for Teachers
Location: Capitol Rotunda
1 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. State Building Ownership Authority Board meeting
Location: Ramptom room
Friday, June 28
No public meetings
###